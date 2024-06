India

Ajit Doval appointed as NSA for third time, PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

Ajit Doval reappointed as NSA, PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi.

File photo

The Centre has reappointed Ajit Doval as India's national security advisor (NSA). The appointments committee of the Cabinet also re-appointed PK Mishra as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.