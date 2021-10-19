IMD Alert! Heavy rains likely in THESE states, UTs tomorrow; snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on October 23

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and other districts of Kerala for October 20.

Other districts that have been issued with an orange alert include Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts. A yellow alert has been sounded in Kasargod, Alapuzha, and Kollam district for October 20.

This comes amid incessant rainfall in the state over the past few days. Meanwhile, dam authorities in Kerala are taking cognizance of the situation arising out of the torrential rainfall. Shutters of several dams have been opened to prevent them from overflowing. According to official estimates, heavy rains in the state have claimed the lives of 27 people.

The IMD has also predicted rainfall for South Interior Karnataka from October 20 to October 23.

Apart from Kerala and Karnataka, IMD also predicted heavy rainfall or snowfall for Jammu and Kashmir on October 23. Speaking to ANI, Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist, IMD said, "A great western disturbance is coming which will specifically affect the western Himalayan region. So, we are expecting snowfall activity will be increased in the western Himalayan region. We are expecting heavy rainfall or heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kasmir on October 23."

He further stated that the adjoining areas like Punjab and the isolated parts of Haryana can also have light rainfall in the upcoming days.

Kumar also informed that Uttarakhand had rainfall up to 40 cm and Himachal Pradesh experienced very heavy rainfall till Monday. "In west Uttar Pradesh, rainfall occurred up to 17cm till yesterday," the senior scientist of IMD said.

"Meanwhile, If you talk about other regions of the northern part of India, we are expecting very heavy rainfall in Bihar due to the low pressure in Bihar," he added.

In northeast India, southerly winds are coming from the Bay of Bengal, due to which, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall up to 12 cm in the upcoming two to three days, Kumar said.

(With wires inputs)