IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Western UP - Know how rains will affect other states TODAY

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the intense rainfall activity over northwest India and Madhya Pradesh is likely to reduce from Tuesday, that over east India and northeast India will continue till October 20 and 21, respectively and that there would be a fresh spell of rainfall over the southern peninsula, already battling massive floods, from Wednesday.

The rains wreaked havoc in Kerala killing at least 27 due to landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall. As many as five persons also lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand.

Here's a look at IMD's predictions on rainfall activity across the country on Tuesday (October 19).

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh

A low-pressure area lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh and neighborhood while a Western Disturbance lies over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan, and it is interacting with easterlies at lower levels from Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to continue during the next two days. "Under that influence, heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday," the IMD said.

Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh

The western disturbance is very active the rains in Delhi and nearby areas are caused by western disturbances from Afghanistan. A heavy spell is expected over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, the northern part of Haryana on Tuesday as well.

Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand

Another low-pressure area lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha. Also, due to strong easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, heavy spell of rainfall activity very likely to continue over east India till October 20 with fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places very likely over Odisha and Jharkhand on Tuesday till October 20.

West Bengal and Sikkim

Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over Bihar on October 19 and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 20. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 19, the IMD said.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya

Due to strong southerly/south-easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal over northeast India during October 19 till 21, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall very likely over northeast India till October 21, and isolated very heavy falls also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on October 19 and 20.

Southern/Peninsular India

A fresh spell of the easterly wave is likely to affect south peninsular India from October 20 and cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Mahe, Karaikal, and Puducherry during October 20 to 22, over Rayalaseema, coastal and south interior Karnataka on October 21 and 22 and isolated very heavy falls also very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Mahe, Karaikal, and Puducherry on October 21 and 22.

