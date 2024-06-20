EC receives applications for EVM verification on 8 Lok Sabha seats in 6 states

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha is 'in celebration mode', spotted at five-star hotel

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Venture into Dubai’s Dynamic Market with Commitbiz LLC

Business Setup Worldwide (BSW) Simplifies Selection of Offshore Jurisdiction

Using SARMs For Bulking: Best Bulking Cycle and Best SARMs For Muscle Growth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha is 'in celebration mode', spotted at five-star hotel

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Venture into Dubai’s Dynamic Market with Commitbiz LLC

Famous Indian sweets enjoyed across world

Warning signs on face, skin that indicate kidney problems

Yoga poses to prevent, cure thyroid problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha is 'in celebration mode', spotted at five-star hotel

Watch: Anupam Kher files FIR after two thieves break into his Mumbai office, steal safe locker and...

Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'

HomeIndia

India

EC receives applications for EVM verification on 8 Lok Sabha seats in 6 states

The Supreme Court had on April 26 rejected the demand for reverting to the old paper ballot system.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 08:55 PM IST

EC receives applications for EVM verification on 8 Lok Sabha seats in 6 states
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Election Commission (EC) has received eight applications from aggrieved candidates, including those from the BJP and the Congress, for verification of tampering or modification in micro-controller chips embedded in the EVMs post declaration of Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

Terming the suspicion of manipulation of the electronic voting machines "unfounded", the Supreme Court had on April 26 rejected the demand for reverting to the old paper ballot system. But at the same time, the top court had opened a window for the aggrieved unsuccessful candidates securing second and third places in the poll results and allowed them to seek verification of micro-controller chips embedded in five per cent EVMs per assembly constituency on a written request upon the payment of a fee to the poll panel.

BJP's Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) candidate Sujay Vikhe-Patil has sought verification of the machines from 40 polling stations. Vikhe-Patil had lost to Nilesh Lanke of NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction.
A YSRCP and a DMDK candidate too have applied for the verification, according to data shared by the poll panel.

According to the EC, eight parliamentary seats spread across six states are involved. The total number of polling stations for which verification has been sought is 92. Candidates who come second or third and seek verification of the EVMs will have to pay Rs 47,200 per EVM set, according to the standard operating procedure issued by the EC on June 1.

According to the EC's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the cost submitted by manufacturers BEL and ECIL to carry out EVM "check and verification" is Rs 40,000 (plus 18 per cent GST) per set of EVM. "In addition to the cost incurred by the manufacturers, there are also administrative costs like cost of labour to shift the units, CCTV coverage, electricity charges, videography costs and various other operational costs at the district election officer level," the document said.

It, however, said to make the verification process "more accessible" and inclusive in compliance to the referred mandate of the Supreme Court, it is decided that instead of going purely by the actual economic costs incurred, the administrative expenditure on EVM verification will be treated as "election expenditure and borne by the central or state government, as the case may be".

"Accordingly, the administrative charges will be waived for the applicants -- the same shall not be charged to the applicants," it noted. The charges for EVM verification to be paid by the applicant candidate is for the current financial year 2024-25 -- till March 31, 2025, it said. An EVM set has at least one Ballot Unit, one Control Unit and a VVPAT machine.

READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liquor policy case, to walk out of jail on...

Separately, YSRCP and BJD candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha respectively have also applied for EVM check following the announcement of assembly results on June 4. Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh were held along with the Lok Sabha elections.

In the verification exercise for assembly poll results, total assembly constituencies involved are three where verification has been sought in 26 polling stations. According to the SOP, the concerned state chief electoral officer (CEO) was required to communicate to the manufacturers the consolidated list of applicants within 30 days of the date of declaration of results -- by July 4.

The CEOs have already conveyed the same to the manufacturers 15 days ahead of the schedule, the EC said. The technical SOP enumerating the methodology and steps for checking and verification of burnt memory/ micro-controller of the EVM units will be issued by the EC in due course.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kapil Dev says Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion made him cry: 'While watching it...'

Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines

Apple launching ‘installment loans’ service, to shut down the option of…

Meet world's oldest action star, 94-year-old actress doing 'crazy' stunts in her next film, waited 65 years for stardom

IRCTC does not allow passengers to select their preferred seat, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement