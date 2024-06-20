India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liquor policy case, to walk out of jail on...

The court also declined ED's prayer to stay his bail order for 48 hours.

File photo

A Delhi court has granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case. He is likely to come out of jail tomorrow, June 21. Special Judge Niyay Bindu granted the relief to the AAP leader on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The court also declined ED's prayer to stay his bail order for 48 hours. The judge passed the order after hearing arguments advanced by the prosecution and the defence counsel on Kejriwal's application for regular bail. The court had on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Kejriwal in the case till July 3.

