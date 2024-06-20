Who is Sikandar Yadvendu, the alleged mastermind of NEET scam, he is from...

The EOU has discovered evidence that the question papers of NEET 2024 were leaked. The examination was held on May 5 and the question paper was leaked a day before on May 4.

Sikandar Yadvendu was arrested in the NEET question paper leak case. The investigation being conducted by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has identified Sikandar Yadvendu, a junior engineer in the municipal committee of Danapur, as the main accused in the NEET question paper leak case.

"Sikandar Yadvendu is a close relative of Tejashwi Yadav's PS Pritam Kumar. An NHAI guest house was booked for Sikandar's sister Reena Yadav and son Anurag Yadav to stay on May 4. A phone number and 'Mantri Ji' were mentioned in the diary of the NHAI guest house. The investigating agency is making efforts to know the identity of this Mantri Ji," said Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The EOU states that Sikandar made his brother-in-law's son and many other candidates learn the answers by giving them the question paper in advance.

The EOU has discovered evidence that the question papers of NEET 2024 were leaked. The examination was held on May 5 and the question paper was leaked a day before on May 4.

On May 5, the police held Reena Yadav from the NHAI guest house. The EOU also found an OMR sheet from the guest house. Reena's son Anurag's name is written in the register of the guest house, with 'Mantri Ji' written next to it.

Sikandar is a native of Samastipur. He used to work as a contractor in Ranchi. In 2012, he became a junior engineer. He was an accused in the LED case of ₹ 3 crore and served a jail term as well.

(with inputs from IANS)