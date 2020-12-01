India test-fires anti-ship version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Andaman Nicobar Islands

Last week, India successfully test-fired a land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

India on Tuesday test-fired the anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

The test was conducted as part of the trials being conducted by the Indian Navy, the sources added.

"The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the Defence Research and Development Organisation-developed Missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km," sources said.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the world's fastest operational system in its class. The DRDO recently extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km.

Last week, the Indian Army successfully test-fired a land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory, news agency ANI reported.

The supersonic cruise missile was test-fired at 10 am on November 24 and it successfully hit its target, which was on another island, the report added.

In the last two months, DRDO has been successful in testing both new and existing missile systems including the Shaurya missile system which can hit targets at over 800 km and technology demonstration vehicles for hypersonic missile technology.