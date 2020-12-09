Farmers' protest: Meeting with Shah remains inconclusive; farmers to get proposal from govt today

A late-night meeting between a delegation of farmers' leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday failed to reach any agreement, as the government refused outright to repeal the three farm laws and only offered amendments.

All India Kisan Sabha general secretary and CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah said that the government only offered to carry out certain amendments.

"The government said it will give a proposal to the farmers tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. Till the government gives us in writing that the laws will be rolled back, there is no point in coming for the meeting," he told reporters.

Shah's efforts, a day before the scheduled sixth round of talks between the government and farmer unions, were aimed at ending the protests on Delhi's various borders by thousands of farmers and their family members that have been going on for 12 days.

At the meeting, Shah requested farmer leaders "to end the agitation and said the government will send a proposal in writing.... Some farmer unions asked why the government did not consult them before bringing these laws. To which, the ministers...Said there is no point in looking back," PTI quoted Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka as saying.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash -- were part of the meeting.

After the fifth round of talks on Saturday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said that the next meeting had been scheduled for 11 am on December 9.

Some leaders also threatened that they will boycott the scheduled sixth round of talks with the government on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhawan, while others said their next course of action will depend on what amendments the government assures in writing, which they claimed was promised by Shah in Tuesday's meeting.

A meeting of the farmers' union leaders would be held on the Singhu border at 12 noon on Wednesday to decide the way ahead.

Shah's meeting with the 13 farmer leaders began after 8 pm and ended around midnight.

Some farmer leaders said they first expected the meeting would take place at Shah's residence, but the venue was shifted to National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa.

The farmers, before heading for the meeting, claimed that the nationwide Bharat Bandh called by them on Tuesday was successful and the people supported their cause even as the shutdown evoked a mixed response across the country.

(With agency inputs)