DNA Special: Are protests losing relevance and becoming tools in hands of political parties?

The Bharat Bandh called by the farmers on December 8 was supported by 20 opposition parties. But when was the last time you saw such a movement or protest on the streets become successful? Even if an agitation in the last 73 years turned out to be successful, its shelf life was very short.

The Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers got a mixed response. States ruled by opposition parties reported the major effect of the bandh but those states ruled by the BJP saw a lukewarm response, which means that the bandh did not go as expected.

In West Bengal, workers of left parties sat on the railway tracks, due to which many trains were cancelled and delayed.

In Maharashtra too, there was a partial effect of this shutdown. During the bandh in Uttar Pradesh, several opposition parties carried out demonstrations. The Samajwadi Party leaders and activists who were protesting at several places in Uttar Pradesh were taken into custody by the police. In Karnataka, Congress workers forcibly closed shops.

RJD and Left parties ransacked and created an uproar in Patna. A sick woman in Katihar, Bihar, was not allowed to be taken to a hospital by the protesters.

The shutdown in Delhi was a damp squib. Most markets remained open and the metro service was also not affected due to the closure. However, a lot of politics took place in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party accused the Delhi Police of arresting Arvind Kejriwal in his house and a protest was also staged by the party supporters. The Delhi Police, however, denied the allegations.

Shutting down markets, closing roads is a complete loss for the country. This mode of protest during the British period was fine but not during the era of emails and Wi-Fi. Organizations and political parties across the country should therefore think how to make such protests modern and constructive.

Based on data, you can call India the World capital of protests. During 18 years, from 1990 to 2018, the highest number of protests in the world was held in India. And most of it was violent.

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, most of the protests in North India are supported by Labor Unions, whereas in the rest of India, the protests are backed by political parties

But now it seems that the protests in North India are also being hijacked by political parties. The biggest example of this was the participation of left parties who turned out to be aggressive in the movement.

Left parties forget that Kerala does not have the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) - a major cause for the farmers' agitation- but they still want to be a part of this agitation.

Recently, there was opposition to the new citizenship law and NRC which has now caught up with the new farm bills. Some people are also opposing the construction of the new Parliament House. It would not be surprising if some people backed by political parties now begin protesting against the coronavirus vaccine.

But what is achieved out of all these protests? In 2011, there was a big movement in Delhi regarding Janlokpal law but till date, the Janlokpal law as demanded by the movement spearhead Anna Hazare has not been passed. The Bofors scandal was fiercely opposed but what was the role of Rajiv Gandhi is still not clear even today.

Hence a positive and constructive way of protesting should be adopted but it is a long struggle. It takes hard work and no political party has the patience nor intention to do so. However, there is a lot to learn from America.

Former presidents of America, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton of the Democratic Party and Republican George W Bush have announced that they will publicly get the coronavirus vaccine administered in order to instil faith amongst the people in the vaccine.

Is it ever possible that all the political parties of India come together on issues like Balakot Airstrike, China and hanging of Terrorists? This definitely looks like a distant dream.

During the last 73 years, the Congress or its supported parties have ruled India for nearly 54 years. It is clear that most of the movements and protests were also against the Congress but the party still exists.

During the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi, Jai Prakash Narayan launched a huge agitation against the Congress. For a few years, the party lost power at Centre but in 1980 the Congress came back to power and Indira Gandhi again became the Prime Minister of the country.

The movements against the Congress during that period did have an impact but they were not strong enough else Indira Gandhi's family would still not have been wielding power after her.