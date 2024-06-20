Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: If UGC-NET cancelled, why not the NEET-UG 2024 exam?

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah star as India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in their Super 8 opener

Donald Sutherland, The Hunger Games, Pride & Prejudice actor, passes away at 88

'Don't try and make...': Ramanand Sagar's grandson advice to makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan

Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab, 7-time MP and new pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: If UGC-NET cancelled, why not the NEET-UG 2024 exam?

Donald Sutherland, The Hunger Games, Pride & Prejudice actor, passes away at 88

'Don't try and make...': Ramanand Sagar's grandson advice to makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan

Animals that can take down lion

Famous Indian sweets enjoyed across world

Warning signs on face, skin that indicate kidney problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Donald Sutherland, The Hunger Games, Pride & Prejudice actor, passes away at 88

'Don't try and make...': Ramanand Sagar's grandson advice to makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan

Kalki 2898 AD makers told by CBFC to remove this word from Prabhas-starrer, add disclaimer stating...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Hunger Games, Pride & Prejudice actor, passes away at 88

Donald Sutherland passed away due to prolonged illness, and his son confirmed the veteran actor's demise in a statement.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 11:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Donald Sutherland, The Hunger Games, Pride & Prejudice actor, passes away at 88
Donald Sutherland
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Veteran Canadian actor and anti-war activist, Donald Sutherland, passed away on Thursday due to prolonged illness, he was 88. As BBC reported, Donald's son, Kiefer, confirmed his father's demise and issued a statement. "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film." He continued, "Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

In the span of seven decades, Donald has starred in several popular films, including The Dirty Dozen, Invasion of the Body, MASH, Klute, Bride & Prejudice, and The Hunger Games. Donald has also proved his acting chops in TV and won a Primetime Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Critics Choice Award. Donald also received an Academy Honorary Award in 2017. 

Born in New Brunswick, Canada, Donald started his career as a radio news correspondent for local radio station CKBW. In 1957, Donald left Canada and went to London, where he studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. In the early-to-mid-1960s, Donald played small roles in British film and television. In 1967, Donald starred in The Dirty Dozen, a World War II action film that became the 5th highest-grossing film of 1967 and MGM's highest-grossing movie of the year. The Dirty Dozen was a breakthrough film and he left London for Hollywood in 1968. Reportedly, he starred over 200 films and series.

Read: Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms first look out: Second Game of Thrones prequel after House of the Dragon begins filming

Big blow to CM Nitish Kumar as Patna HC overturns Bihar's 65% quota increase for Dalits, Backward Classes, Tribals

Meet woman who runs Rs 1297 crore company, daughter of billionaire whose net worth is Rs 9170 crore, she is...

Meet filmmaker who got married to beauty queen at 30, got divorced after 7 years, then remarried first wife because..

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement