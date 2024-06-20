Donald Sutherland, The Hunger Games, Pride & Prejudice actor, passes away at 88

Donald Sutherland passed away due to prolonged illness, and his son confirmed the veteran actor's demise in a statement.

Veteran Canadian actor and anti-war activist, Donald Sutherland, passed away on Thursday due to prolonged illness, he was 88. As BBC reported, Donald's son, Kiefer, confirmed his father's demise and issued a statement. "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film." He continued, "Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

In the span of seven decades, Donald has starred in several popular films, including The Dirty Dozen, Invasion of the Body, MASH, Klute, Bride & Prejudice, and The Hunger Games. Donald has also proved his acting chops in TV and won a Primetime Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Critics Choice Award. Donald also received an Academy Honorary Award in 2017.

Born in New Brunswick, Canada, Donald started his career as a radio news correspondent for local radio station CKBW. In 1957, Donald left Canada and went to London, where he studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. In the early-to-mid-1960s, Donald played small roles in British film and television. In 1967, Donald starred in The Dirty Dozen, a World War II action film that became the 5th highest-grossing film of 1967 and MGM's highest-grossing movie of the year. The Dirty Dozen was a breakthrough film and he left London for Hollywood in 1968. Reportedly, he starred over 200 films and series.

Read: Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'