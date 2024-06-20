Twitter
Hollywood

Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'

Popular American rapper Travis Scott was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing' in the Miami area.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 08:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

American rapper, singer, and songwriter Travis Scott was arrested on Thursday morning for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing' in the Miami area. As Rolling Stones reported, according to the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation, Jacques Bermon Webster II aka Travis Scott was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4:35 a.m. Thursday on the charges of trespassing after a warning and disorderly intoxication. 

The portal further reported that the rapper was apparently released soon and his bail was set at $650. Travis even took his Twitter and tweeted "LOL" at 8.54 am EST (6.15 pm IST).

According to News 7, the incident occurred at the Miami Beach Marina. Police officers were called to the marina regarding a disturbance call reporting people fighting on a yacht. The portal further reported that after officers arrived, they saw Scott standing by the dock and yelling at the vessel’s occupants.

Reportedly the boat owner requested Scott to leave his boat. It was further reported that officers noted that Scott initially complied by sitting down but repeatedly stood up, disregarding their commands. The portal further reported the authorities, who stated that officers detected a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. As per the report, Miami Beach Police said Scott “became irate screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more.” Soon Scott was taken into custody and transported to the Miami Beach Police Department. 

In the report of Rolling Stones, sources familiar with the situation told the portal that there was 'no physical altercation involved' in the incident, and the matter was closed after Scott posted bail. The portal quoted the source who called it "a minor incident akin to receiving a ticket with no injuries."

