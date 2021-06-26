Battlegrounds Mobile India release, UC purchase reward, patch - Latest updates

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans are thoroughly enjoying the beta version of the game which was released on Thursday, June 17. While the game is not officially launched, PUBG Mobile India fans are already downloading the game using APK, OBB links for Android devices.

Now, we all know that any game needs to take a little time to iron out all the problem areas and Battlegrounds Mobile India is no different. Even though the game has been around before, in the form of PUBG Mobile, it had to endure several changes in the developing stage as BGMI.

With the game being out, players have dived into it quicker than ever before, however, ran into some problems with the game.

Also read Battlegrounds Mobile India: Latest updates on data transfer from PUBG Mobile India

Microtransactions in the game, UC (in-game currency), can be bought for real-life money to get access to skins for characters, weapon cosmetics, and other special items in BGMI, similar to that in PUBG Mobile.

So, to incentivise UC purchases, Battlegrounds Mobile India also compensates players with special items upon completing a purchase. However, seems like BGMI ran into some issues regarding the rewards, but the good news is that devs have been able to patch it and provide the prizes to players who purchased UC before the patch.

Notably, the patch had gone live on June 24, 2021, at 7 pm, and anyone who purchased an amount above 120 UC finally received their rewards.

Let us tell you that even though the patch went live at 7 pm, those who bought 120 UC before 7 pm also received their due rewards. This is a positive growth in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community as it represents the speed and responsiveness of the dev team to identify and reform issues with competence.

For the unversed, in the game, the problem with microtransactions starts to show up when a gamer deep dives into "pay-to-win" territory with in-game currency giving players access to massively OP weapons or items.