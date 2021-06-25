Battlegrounds Mobile India latest update: Know how to download and play PUBG Mobile's desi version on Windows PC, Mac

PUBG Mobile India's desi version Battlegrounds Mobile India is quite a rage already among fans of the battle royale game since its beta version was launched on June 17. While the beta version is, for now, available to only Android users, however, if you wish to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on Windows PC as well as Mac, here’s all you need to know.

Since the developer of the game, Krafton is yet to release a PC version, you have to use Android emulators to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on Windows PC/ laptop, as well as Mac. These emulators imitate the smartphone apps on a computer, whether powered by Windows or Mac.

The following are some of the best Android emulators:

LDPlayer – LDPlayer is rated to be among the best gaming Android emulators for PC. It also runs Android 7.1 Nougat and supports Battlegrounds Mobile India as well as other Android apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. That said, the Android emulator is only compatible with Windows laptop/ PC.

NoxPlayer – If you are not a fan of Bluestacks or LDPlayer, you can try NoxPlayer that works with both Windows PC and mac and boots Android 7 Nougat.

Bluestacks – It’s among the most popular Android emulators out there. Bluestacks is compatible with both Windows laptops and Mac. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat and supports a variety of Android apps including Battlegrounds Mobile India.

While using an Android emulator, make sure that the emulator is running Android 5.1.1 or above. That, along with at least 2GB of RAM, is the system requirement of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on Windows PC and Mac

Step 1: Download the Android emulator from the official website. For instance, if it’s Bluestacks, visit https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html and hit the download button

Step 2: Next, install the emulator on your device

Step 3: Launch the emulator and look for Google Play Store

Step 4: Login with your Play Store account ID, if you haven’t

Step 5: Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Step 6: Tap on the install button to download the game on your PC

Step 7: Launch the game to download the additional file

Step 8: Login with your Facebook or Twitter ID to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC

Krafton is adding support for more devices for Battlegrounds Mobile India, so there could be a possibility that the game may not work on some PCs even after using the emulator.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC without an emulator?

You can’t download Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC without an emulator. However, PUBG for PC was never banned in India. So, you can give it a try.

It may be recalled that the Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile India on September 2, 2020, due to data privacy concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android devices:

Step 1: Users must use this link to join the testing program for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 2: Once they have become a tester, they should tap the "download" button on the Google Play option.

Step 3: Users will be redirected to the game's page on the Google Play Store.

Step 4: Tap the "Install" button. The game will be automatically downloaded and installed.

There are Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB download links available, however, you should try these links at your own risk as they are not verified.

It is important to know that the size of the APK and OBB files are 72 MB and 637 MB, respectively. Gamers should also make sure that their device has enough space before downloading the files and has a good WiFi connection.

Once you have ensured all the aforementioned points, follow these steps:

Step 1: Once you have downloaded the files, you will need to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option and then install the APK file.

Step 2: Rename the file to "main.15255.com.pubg.imobile.obb" and paste it into the following directory: Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile

Step 3: Next open Battlegrounds Mobile India and pick between the low-spec and HD resource packs with sizes 379.6 MB and 618.2 MB, respectively.