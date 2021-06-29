Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: Indian PUBG Mobile team Godlike Esports releases its roster - Check here

One of India's leading PUBG Mobile Esports organizations, GodLike Esports, recently announced that they are taking a step back, with its PUBG Mobile roster. For those who are unaware, GodLike Esports has been synonymous with success and consistent with PUBG mobile tournaments, passing on many excellent talents to the gaming community. However, they are currently going through a "minor setback".

Taking to their official Instagram account, GodLike Esports said, "With a heavy heart and due to unforeseeable circumstances, We bid farewell to our PUBGM/BGMI roster. GodLike will be eternally grateful to our PUBGM Roster for sticking with us through thick and thin."

The post further read, "GodLike eSports has suffered only a minor setback. GodLike is dedicated to Indian eSports, with the ambitious goal of becoming the number one Indian eSports organisation. GodLike will return even stronger than before. GodLike wishes the boys the best of luck in their future endeavours. #DilSeGodLike."

In the past, GodLike has hosted excellent players like Sc0utOP & Daljitsk, among many others. The organization has so far managed to achieve many milestones in India and the world.

Some of GodLike Esports' most memorable performances include winning the PUBG Mobile Club Open – Spring Split 2020: India, finishing 7th at the PUBG Mobile Pro League – Spring Split 2020: South Asia Finals, and PUBG Mobile Pro League – Spring Split 2020: South Asia RS.

However, now, the organisation needs to build a stable roster that is gonna stick as a team for a while and the release of this roster will be an important step to give GodLike Esports a major overhaul before the official BGMI tournaments kick-off. The organization is sure to charm its fans with a power-packed new roster very soon.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Step 1: Users must use this link to join the testing program for Battlegrounds Mobile India.Step 2: Once they have become a tester, they should tap the "download" button on the Google Play option.Step 3: Users will be redirected to the game's page on the Google Play Store.Step 4: Tap the "Install" button. The game will be automatically downloaded and installed.

There are Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB download links available, however, you should try these links at your own risk as they are not verified.