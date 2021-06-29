PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0: Latest version, APK download link for Android devices, file size

As lakhs of PUBG Mobile India lovers are busy testing the Beta version of much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India, we should not forget the fact that PUBG Mobile Lite, which is banned in India, is also growing in popularity.

PUBG Mobile Lite was launched in August 2019 and it was specially designed for low-end devices. It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile Lite has now gained over 100 million downloads on Google Play.

PUBG Mobile Lite is also popular aming users for its periodic updates and the latest version of the game, 0.21.0, was released few weeks ago.

The installation of the new update requires the APK file found on the game’s website itself.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update

Step 1: The APK of the game is present on its official website and users can visit it by clicking on this link.

Step 2: On the website, the players will find an option reading “APK Download.” Gamers need to click on that, and the file will soon be downloaded.

The file size is 610 MB.

After downloading the file, the players need to follow these steps to install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version:

Step 1: Players should toggle the “Install from Unknown Source” option on their phones

Step 2: Locate and install the file. After the end of that process, gamers can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in to their accounts to enjoy the update