Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: iOS version release date, download link - Latest updates

In a good news for lakhs of PUBG Mobile lovers in India, the game developers recently released the main version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is seen as desi version of PUBG Mobile India, for Android users. The official version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download for Android devices on Google Play Store.

It is to be noted that Android users have been able to access Battlegrounds Mobile India since the launch of its early access but the iOS users were unable to access even the Beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Earlierm it was announced by Krafton that the iOS version for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released soon. Interestingly, there was no pre-registration for iOS users and this prompted the players to turn to the content creators for some assurance. Popular Esports personalities like Ghatak had claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS users will release on the same day it will launch officially for Android users. Now, while Krafton has already released the game for Android users, there is still no announcement about the release date for iOS users.

Kronten on iOS version release of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Kronten, who is an Owner and a Player for Team GodLike Esports, recently posted in a community update on his official YouTube channel, “It’ll take a while before the game comes on iOS devices. We have to wait for a few more days.”

Another gamer Ghatak also shared a similar story on his Instagram story and said that Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS users is unlikely to release soon.

Here are the steps to Download Battlegrounds Mobile India

1. Go to Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.2. Type 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' in the search bar of the Play Store.3. Tap on the 'Install' button.

Here's the Android Download link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.imobile…