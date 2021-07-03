Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: BIG blow to PUBG Mobile India fans

Krafton has announced some key details regarding the data transfer from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Krafton on Friday had released the stable version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). It has now announced some key details regarding the data transfer from PUBG Mobile to BGMI. The developers had previously said that Battlegrounds Mobile India players can transfer the data from PUBG Mobile till December 3. However, the developers have paused the data transfer.

Battlegrounds Mobile India allows players to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile over to the new game, but the feature will be removed on July 6. So, if you want to transfer all your data from PUBG Mobile, then you need to hurry up.

If you don't get a chance to transfer the data, then don't worry as the company will add the data transfer option again at a later date. The developers have not shared details on when they plan to resume the data transfer service. It is in your best interest to transfer your PUBG Mobile data to BGMI before July 6.

Krafton, on the official website, announced that it is temporarily pausing the transfer service from July 6. Players from India can safely secure the PUBG Mobile data to BGMI.

The data transfer service is currently active and allows Battlegrounds Mobile India players to their account and most of its content including achievements, inventory, rank, skins, and more over from PUBG Mobile.

Those who have played the Livik Map in PUBG Mobile can transfer their account data to BGMI. Krafton has also stated that users who have transferred their data will receive pre-registration rewards.

Battlegrounds Mobile India - PUBG Mobile India's desi version - was launched officially in India on Friday (July 2). However, Battlegrounds Mobile India's official version is available for download on Google Play Store i.e. only for Android users.

There is no need to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK from third-party stores. This also means that iPhone users will have to wait until Krafton announces the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app. We can expect an official announcement on the same very soon.

Users who have already downloaded the early access version can update the app to get the official version. Currently, the game is available only for Android smartphone users.