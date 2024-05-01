NEET success story: Meet man, who was forced to get married at 11, later cracked medical exam with AIR...

Ramlal, a young man from Rajasthan, passed the NEET 2022 exam on his fifth try. After passing the medical entrance exam, Ramlal will become the first doctor in his family. His success is truly remarkable.

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is widely regarded as one of the most challenging entrance examinations in India. However, a man by the name of Ramlal, who overcame numerous obstacles and hardships during his early years, is on track to become a doctor after passing the NEET.

When Ramlal was married off to a girl from his neighbouring village, he was only eleven years old and enrolled in Class 6. He made the decision to focus on his education in spite of the coercive child marriage and his precarious financial situation.

Ramlal's father was unhappy with his decision to pursue his education, and it did not sit well with the rest of the family. Ramlal's wife had only finished Class 10 while he pursued higher education. She made the decision to support Ramlal in pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor after observing his commitment.

The NEET candidate chose the Science stream as his first step towards becoming a doctor after graduating from Class 10 with 74 percent marks.

Ramlal made the decision to enrol in coaching in Kota after his scores in NEET exams kept rising. He achieved his goal of scoring 490 marks in NEET 2022 by enrolling in the programme. He will undoubtedly get into a reputable medical college with this score.

Ramlal and his spouse reside with their extended family in the Ghosunda neighbourhood of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Additionally, the couple is parents to a child who was born nine years after Ramlal's forced child marriage at the age of twenty.