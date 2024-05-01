Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

Meet man, Harvard alumnus, who is set to lead Mukesh Ambani's Rs 240000 crore company as...

Australia T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Mitchell Marsh named captain, Steve Smith misses out, check full list here

Heeramandi review: Opulent, aesthetic, melodramatic, stretched, stereotypical - Bhansali's courtesans dazzle yet annoy

NEET success story: Meet man, who was forced to get married at 11, later cracked medical exam with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

Meet man, Harvard alumnus, who is set to lead Mukesh Ambani's Rs 240000 crore company as...

Australia T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Mitchell Marsh named captain, Steve Smith misses out, check full list here

8 unique animals that have more than 2 eyes

8 birds that lay biggest eggs

8 Japanese habits to stay energetic 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Delhi Bomb Threat: Who Is Behind The Hoax Bomb Threat That Shut Down Hundred Schools In Delhi?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Amethi Suspense Making BJP Nervous? | Uttar Pradesh

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Police Custody

Meet actress from Kapoor family who failed in Bollywood, quit films in 13 years, later took responsibility for...

Heeramandi review: Opulent, aesthetic, melodramatic, stretched, stereotypical - Bhansali's courtesans dazzle yet annoy

Sidhu Moose Wala has earned Rs 4 crore since his death; why his murder at Goldy Brar's hands did not stop his earnings

HomeEducation

Education

NEET success story: Meet man, who was forced to get married at 11, later cracked medical exam with AIR...

Ramlal, a young man from Rajasthan, passed the NEET 2022 exam on his fifth try. After passing the medical entrance exam, Ramlal will become the first doctor in his family. His success is truly remarkable.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 01, 2024, 07:10 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is widely regarded as one of the most challenging entrance examinations in India. However, a man by the name of Ramlal, who overcame numerous obstacles and hardships during his early years, is on track to become a doctor after passing the NEET.

Against all odds, Ramlal, a young man from Rajasthan, passed the NEET 2022 exam on his fifth try. After passing the medical entrance exam, Ramlal will become the first doctor in his family. His success is truly remarkable.

When Ramlal was married off to a girl from his neighbouring village, he was only eleven years old and enrolled in Class 6. He made the decision to focus on his education in spite of the coercive child marriage and his precarious financial situation. 

Ramlal's father was unhappy with his decision to pursue his education, and it did not sit well with the rest of the family. Ramlal's wife had only finished Class 10 while he pursued higher education. She made the decision to support Ramlal in pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor after observing his commitment. 

The NEET candidate chose the Science stream as his first step towards becoming a doctor after graduating from Class 10 with 74 percent marks.

Ramlal made the decision to enrol in coaching in Kota after his scores in NEET exams kept rising. He achieved his goal of scoring 490 marks in NEET 2022 by enrolling in the programme. He will undoubtedly get into a reputable medical college with this score. 

Ramlal and his spouse reside with their extended family in the Ghosunda neighbourhood of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Additionally, the couple is parents to a child who was born nine years after Ramlal's forced child marriage at the age of twenty.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

KKR's Harshit Rana fined 100 per cent of his match fees, handed 1-match ban for....

Rajinikanth's Coolie copied 'Disco' from his song, alleges Ilaiyaraaja; threatens 'repercussions' in legal notice

'When people create imbalances....': Virat Kohli's sister reacts to RCB batter's strike rate chatter in IPL 2024

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Meet man, an Indian, with Rs 17000 crore net worth who still lives in his grandfather's house, his business is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement