Sidhu Moose Wala has earned Rs 4 crore since his death; why his murder at Goldy Brar's hands did not stop his earnings

Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in 2022, which was allegedly masterminded by Goldy Brar. But the slain rapper continues to mint crores even after his death

On Wednesday, reports from United States claimed that gangster Goldy Brar had been shot dead there. While the reports remained unconfirmed, it created quite a furore back home as Goldy had been the prime suspect in the 2022 murder of popular Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The rapper had been one of the biggest names in the Indian rap scene prior to his death and one of India’s highest-paid artistes. Interestingly, Sidhu’s earnings have not stopped even after his death.

How Sidhu Moose Wala has earned Rs 4 crore after his death

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot to death in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29, 2022. The rapper was 28 at the time and at the peak of his fame and career. During his final days, Sidhu was said to charge over Rs 20 lakh per live show or concert. The rapper earned Rs 2 lakh just for promotional appearances where he did not have to perform. While those earnings naturally stopped after his death, Sidhu’s YouTube channel and his songs on most streaming platforms have continued to generate revenue even after his death.

For instance, YouTube pays his channel $1000 (Rs 83,000) per million views, which means that his song Mera Na, which was released after his death, has generated revenue of Rs 61 lakh through 74 million views. Similary, his other song Chorni has generated revenue of Rs 50 lakh through YouTube alone. Insiders say that if one adds endorsement earnings, merchandise sales, as well as revenue from sources like Spotify and Wink, Moose Wala’s estate must have earned over Rs 4 crore since his death less than two years ago. His parents, who are his only family, continue to receive the proceeds of his royalties and streaming revenue.

