Gangster Goldy Brar, accused of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, shot dead in US: Reports

Reports suggest unidentified attackers allegedly opened fire on Brar and his associate as they were standing outside his house.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 01, 2024, 06:11 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Gangster Goldy Brar has been shot dead in the US, several media reports have claimed. Goldy Brar was the main accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. It is claimed that he died in the US on Tuesday (April 30) at 5:25 pm. His rival gang Dalla-Lakhbir has taken responsibility for Goldy's murder. However, his death was not officially confirmed till the time of writing the news.

Reports suggest unidentified attackers allegedly opened fire on Brar and his associate as they were standing outside his house. The duo were taken to the hospital where one of them died. According to the information, this incident happened in Fairmont, Holt Avenue, US.

Goldie Brar was declared a terrorist after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Union Home Ministry had said that Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar was related to the Babbar Khalsa terrorist organization.

Gurlal Brar, Goldy Brar's cousin, was killed outside a Chandigarh nightclub last year. Bishnoi's gang is said to have targeted Gurlal, a close aide, in vengeance for the death of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pahalwan. Following these incidents, Goldy reportedly went to Canada in 2021. In 2017, he first entered Canada on a student visa.

