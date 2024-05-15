Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave in northwest India, rain and thunderstorms in these regions; check full forecast

Regions including West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and South Haryana are expected to be hit by heatwave.

As May progresses, India is witnessing a change in weather patterns, with various regions seeing contrasting conditions. The latest weather forecast for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a fresh spell of heatwave to grip Northwest India from May 16, bringing high temperatures to the region. Regions including West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and South Haryana are expected to be hit by this.

Meanwhile, South Peninsular India is expected to see a wet spell, with isolated heavy rainfall followed by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until May 17.



Similarly, East and Central India are anticipated to witness a wet spell, also followed by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds till this week.



The Southwest Monsoon is forecasted to venture into the South Andaman Sea, parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands around May 19.

With agency inputs