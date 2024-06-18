Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon speak Punjabi, adds desi flavour with bhangra on 'G.O.A.T' at The Tonight Show

Diljit Dosanjh impresses fans as he teaches Jimmy Fallon how to speak Punjabi as he debuts on The Tonight Show.

After making Indians proud at Coachella, Diljit Dosanjh is now set to debut at Jimmy Fallon's show The Tonight Show. The singer and actor shared a BTS video from the show wherein he can be seen adding a desi flavour to the show with his bhangra on his song G.O.A.T.

On Tuesday, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram and shared a couple of videos with Jimmy Fallon. In one of the videos, Diljit taught him how to speak 'Punjabi A Gaye Hoye' and 'Sat Sri Akaal'. Fans loved seeing Fallon attempt the phrases, adding a fun twist to the show. Dressed in traditional Punjabi attire a white kurta and tehmat captivated hearts with his lively rendition of Punjabi music on his hit tracks.

The official YouTube channel of The Tonight Show shared the video, where Jimmy Fallon introduced Dosanjh with great enthusiasm, saying, "You can catch our next guest on his Dil-Luminati World Tour, making his US TV debut performing 'Born To Shine' and 'G.O.A.T.' Please welcome the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet, Diljit Dosanjh!" Diljit performed his hit songs 'Born To Shine' and 'GOAT,' showcasing his energetic and charismatic bhangra skills. He ended his performance with a proud "Mai hoon Punjab."

Netizens showered love on Diljit Dosanjh's performance and videos from Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. One of the comments read, "GOAT! Embracing an Indian attire." Another user wrote, "What a moment for Punjab." Another user wrote, "He has put fire on Jimmy Fallon's show." Another comment wrote, 'just settled GOAT debate once and for all! Iconic this is."

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen making a special appearance in Rhea Kapoor's Crew which starred Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon among others in key roles. The film emerged to be a massive box-office success. Diljit will be next seen in the movie Jatt & Juliet 3 which also stars Neeru Bajwa and is set to release in theatres on June 28.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.