Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon speak Punjabi, adds desi flavour with bhangra on 'G.O.A.T' at The Tonight Show

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi being cast as Lord Ram, Sita: 'With Adipurush...'

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities to start on...

Watch: Haris Rauf engages in heated argument with Pakistani fan in USA, video goes viral

Phillip Noyce was surprised to see critics' 'totally different' reaction to Fast Charlie between US, India | Exclusive

Meet India's 'wine king', who quit his high paying job, then built Rs 4309 crore company, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi being cast as Lord Ram, Sita: 'With Adipurush...'

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities to start on...

Watch: Haris Rauf engages in heated argument with Pakistani fan in USA, video goes viral

Best places to see stars around the world

7 benefits of walking after dinner

What is the cost of making Vande Bharat bullet train?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

Gurpatwant Pannun ‘Murder Plot’: Indian National Nikhil Gupta Pleads Not Guilty In US Court

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Phillip Noyce was surprised to see critics' 'totally different' reaction to Fast Charlie between US, India | Exclusive

Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi being cast as Lord Ram, Sita: 'With Adipurush...'

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon speak Punjabi, adds desi flavour with bhangra on 'G.O.A.T' at The Tonight Show

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon speak Punjabi, adds desi flavour with bhangra on 'G.O.A.T' at The Tonight Show

Diljit Dosanjh impresses fans as he teaches Jimmy Fallon how to speak Punjabi as he debuts on The Tonight Show.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 03:18 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon speak Punjabi, adds desi flavour with bhangra on 'G.O.A.T' at The Tonight Show
Diljit Dosanjh with Jimmy Fallon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After making Indians proud at Coachella, Diljit Dosanjh is now set to debut at Jimmy Fallon's show The Tonight Show. The singer and actor shared a BTS video from the show wherein he can be seen adding a desi flavour to the show with his bhangra on his song G.O.A.T. 

On Tuesday, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram and shared a couple of videos with Jimmy Fallon. In one of the videos, Diljit taught him how to speak 'Punjabi A Gaye Hoye' and 'Sat Sri Akaal'. Fans loved seeing Fallon attempt the phrases, adding a fun twist to the show. Dressed in traditional Punjabi attire a white kurta and tehmat captivated hearts with his lively rendition of Punjabi music on his hit tracks. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

The official YouTube channel of The Tonight Show shared the video, where Jimmy Fallon introduced Dosanjh with great enthusiasm, saying, "You can catch our next guest on his Dil-Luminati World Tour, making his US TV debut performing 'Born To Shine' and 'G.O.A.T.' Please welcome the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet, Diljit Dosanjh!" Diljit performed his hit songs 'Born To Shine' and 'GOAT,' showcasing his energetic and charismatic bhangra skills. He ended his performance with a proud "Mai hoon Punjab."

Netizens showered love on Diljit Dosanjh's performance and videos from Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. One of the comments read, "GOAT! Embracing an Indian attire." Another user wrote, "What a moment for Punjab." Another user wrote, "He has put fire on Jimmy Fallon's show." Another comment wrote, 'just settled GOAT debate once and for all! Iconic this is."

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen making a special appearance in Rhea Kapoor's Crew which starred Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon among others in key roles. The film emerged to be a massive box-office success. Diljit will be next seen in the movie Jatt & Juliet 3 which also stars Neeru Bajwa and is set to release in theatres on June 28.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

‘There’s no…’: Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten slams Babar Azam and Co. after T20 World Cup early exit

Watch: Aamir Khan breaks down, sings Babul Ki Duwayein Leti Ja in unseen video from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding

NCERT to replace ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks? Here's what council chief says

Paytm in talks with Zomato to sell this big business in Rs 1500 crore deal, to focus on...

Shatrughan Sinha to not attend Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding? Family friend says 'he can't...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement