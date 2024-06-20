Meet superstar's son, who started working at 1, has only 1 hit in entire career, still charges Rs 7 crore per film

This actor, who belongs to the family of superstars, has only 1 hit in his entire career.

Not all the star kids are able to carry the legacy of their parents further. Many actors like Udya Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, and others failed to impress the audience and are now away from the limelight. However, there is one actor, who is the son of a superstar father and has been unable to make a mark in the industry on his own.

The actor we are talking about, his father is one of the highest-paid actors in the south film industry, his brother has impressed the audience with his films, however, he has only 1 hit in his entire career. He is none other than Akhil Akkineni.

Born in California to superstar Nagarjuna and Amala Paul, Akhil Akkineni is a Telugu actor and half-brother of Naga Chaitanya. He pursued acting as a career at age 16 and enrolled in an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. However, as an infant, in 1995, Akhil Akkineni worked in his father's production, Shiva Nageswara Rao's comedy, Sisindri, an Indian adaptation of Baby's Day Out.

Before making his debut as a lead actor, Akhil Akkineni made a special appearance in the movie Manam. He finally made his debut with the film Akhil in 2015. Though his performance was appreciated by the audience, the film failed to impress the audience and emerged to be a box office disaster.

His next two films Hello and Mr Majnu also flopped at the box office. However, his first-ever box office success came with the movie Most Eligible Bachelor, which also starred Pooja Hegde. The film is his only hit in his entire career of 9 years. His latest release, Agent, made on a budget of Rs 65 crore, earned only Rs 6.5 crore worldwide and emerged to be a disaster. The film also starred Urvashi Rautela in a key role.

However, despite having a series of flops and only 1 hit in 9 years, Akhil Akkineni is now gearing up for his next release. The actor reportedly charges Rs 7 crore per film and has a net worth of Rs 66 crore. He will be next seen in the movie Hastaara Vedavidhyam.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.