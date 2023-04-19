Agent trailer: Akhil Akkineni plays rouge spy in film that promises to be a visual extravaganza

Credit: taranadarsh/Instagram

The makers of the movie Agent starring Akhil Akkineni, have unveiled the trailer of the film. Akhil is presented in a first-of-its-kind power-packed role as a spy who is daring, dashing, and wild. He gets into the action when it's required and everything, we see on screen is just wow.

Akhil spellbinds with his stunts and wild performance. His character is hyperactive which brings freshness to the narrative. The film will be released on April 28, 2023.

Netizens reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, "Mammootty is not just a word, it's emotion for millions of people across the world." The second one said, "70-year-old living legend of Indian cinema.....megastar mammootty..pure goosebumps vere level first day first show for mammootty and akhil."

The third one said, "Akhil's swag & action+Mammootty's performance+Surrender's direction= Absolutely mind-boggling. Hope this movie will be a massive hit. All the very best to the entire cast and crew of Agent."

The trailer won't disclose much about the plotline. Yet, it creates a great impression. From the presentation of every character to action choreography to world-class cinematography to thumping BGM to sharp cuts to top-notch production values, the trailer is packed with everything that one would expect in this crazy combination.

Superstar Mammootty and Dino Morea are great value addition, wherein Sakshi Vaidya appeared stunning in the romantic episodes. The trailer advocates the kind of action we are going to witness on screen. Rasool Ellore captured every frame so stylishly and Hip Hop Thamizha`s music is another big asset. The production values are of Hollywood standard.

The story for the movie was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainment and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor. Avinash Kolla took care of the art department. Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film. (With inputs from ANI)

Read|Malaika Arora drops cozy photos with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, says 'all warm, that’s how I feel around you'