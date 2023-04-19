Search icon
Malaika Arora drops cozy photos with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, says 'all warm, that’s how I feel around you'

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor look adorable together together in the photos they shared on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Credit: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor never miss a chance to share their romantic and adorable photos on social media. .On Tuesday, Malaika took to Instagram and dropped a couple of pictures with Arjun. They can be seen posing together for a selfie, dressed up in winter wear.

Malaika captioned the post, "All warm n cozy. that's how I feel around you ...... @arjunkapoor." Sussanne Khan reacted to the post and wrote "Love u both tog!" Fans also showered love on the couple with their lovable comments. A fan wrote, "This is the perfect example of rab ne bana di Jodi."Another user commented, "Beautiful couple."

 

Arjun also posted a beautiful icy scene of Salsburgh on his Instagram Stories. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj`s dark comedy film `Kuttey` alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film `The Ladykiller` along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song `Tera Ki Khayal` with Guru Randhawa.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film `Kuttey` alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film The Ladykiller along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. (With inputs from ANI)

