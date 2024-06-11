Chirag Paswan has a message for CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut: 'She should...' | Exclusive

Chirag Paswan says he understands the feelings of CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut but condemns her act of raising her hand on the BJP MP and actress.

The former actor and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan recently won Bihar's Hajipur Lok Sabha seat and recently took the oath as a minister in Modi 3.0 Cabinet. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Chirag reacted to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut being slapped by CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport.

Chirag Paswan expressed displeasure over the act of CISF personnel raising her hand and said, "This is wrong, I or anyone can not support this incident. You can't abuse or hit someone to get your point across. Every person has freedom of expression, he can speak his mind. I can understand the feeling of the CISF Jawan, her mother was sitting so she must have been hurt to hear that but she could have said her point in dignified words. Perhaps then her words would have resonated more had she expressed her objection in strong words and asked her 'why did you say this, my mother was also there and I felt sad'. You made the value of your emotions less by raising your hand."

Chirag Paswan further added, "India is a country of diversity. Everyone can have their own thinking. Everyone has freedom of thought and expression. Kangana kept her words and she could have also kept her words like this. In this manner, no person can raise his hand to any woman or man. You can protest but do it in a dignified manner."

Kangana Ranaut, who recently won a Lok Sabha seat from Mandi, earlier sparked controversy with her tweet during the farmers' protests, where she mistakenly identified an elderly woman at the protest as Bilkis Bano, a prominent figure from the Shaheen Bagh protests. Ranaut claimed that the woman was "available for ₹100" to participate in protests. Kangana's statement angered CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped the actress-politician at Chandigarh airport. However, she was suspended after the incident and an FIR has been registered against her.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan shared the screen in the Bollywood film Miley Naa Miley Hum. The film marked Chirag Paswan's debut in the entertainment industry, however, after his debut film tanked at the box office, he quit films and joined politics. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut went on to deliver some hits and blockbusters and became a star. She will next be seen in her self-directorial film Emergency.

