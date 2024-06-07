Twitter
Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

Meet Kangana Ranaut's hero, engineering dropout, left Bollywood for politics, new national crush, PM Narendra Modi's...
Chirag Paswan and Kangana Ranaut in Miley Naa Miley Hum
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections have been much talked about. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by PM Narendra Modi’s BJP, lost some ground and seats but was able to stake claim to form a government for the third time. The NDA has in its ranks several actor-turned-politicians. Arun Govil won from Meerut while Hema Malini returned for another term from Mathura. A new entrant is Kangana Ranaut, who is the new MP from Mandi. Incidentally, Kangana will now join in the Parliament one of her former co-stars, who is now a kingmaker in the new government.

Kangana Ranaut’s hero who is now a politician

In 2011, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan made his film debut with Miley Naa Miley Hum, a romantic drama directed by Tanveer Khan. The film had Kangana as the female lead and also starred Neeru Bajwa, Sagarika Ghatge, Poonam Dhillon, and Kabir Bedi in important roles. The film did not do well at the box office and Chirag promptly quit films to follow in his father’s footsteps. Prior to this, Chirag had been studying Computer Engineering but dropped out after the 3rd semester to work in films. In 2014, Chirag contested the Lok Sabha elections as a Lok Janshakti Party candidate from Jamui and won. He won his seat again in 2019.

Chirag Paswan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

As the President of the Lok Janshakti Party (RV), Chirag Paswan is an alliance partner of PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. He contested the election from Hajipur and won. The party won four other seats, helping the NDA cross the halfway mark. Political pundits have predicted a Cabinet seat for Paswan, if not for one of his party members too. As a youth leader, he has been dubbed the new ‘national crush’ in politics.

