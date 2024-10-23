In a shocking incident, a man climbed up a high-tension voltage electric pole in the Yamuna Khadar area of Delhi on Wednesday, i.e., October 23.

The incident was reported to the Geeta Colony police station, Delhi. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and safely brought down the man with the assistance of Delhi Fire Service.

#WATCH | Delhi | An unidentified man has climbed up a high-voltage electric pole in the Yamuna Khadar area under Geeta Colony PS limits. Police and Fire Brigade personnel are present on the spot to bring him down safely. pic.twitter.com/xA0fvzit4G — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

The man was bent on speaking with Delhi Chief Minister, Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India to raise concerns about environmental conservation, ANI has quoted Delhi Fire Service ADO Yashwant Singh Meena as saying.

"At 10:30 am, we received a call about a man who had climbed a high-tension wire pillar. He was demanding to speak with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and the Chief Justice regarding environmental conservation. It is unclear where he is from, as he has been giving conflicting information," he said.

A probe into the incident is underway.