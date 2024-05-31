Twitter
Anjali breaks silence on viral video of Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing her on stage: ‘I have always…’

Anjali finally opens up on the viral video of Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing her on stage at an event.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 31, 2024, 09:46 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anjali breaks silence on viral video of Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing her on stage: ‘I have always…’
Anjali breaks silence on Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing her on stage
Recently, superstar Nandmuri Balakrishna faced critcism online for pushing actress Anjali aggressively on stage during an event. The video went viral on social media and now the actress has finally opened up on the same. 

On Friday, Anjali took to her Twitter sharing a video where she and Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen sharing smiles and having a gala time during the Godavari pre-release event. Along with the video, the actress also penned a note expressing her gratitude to the actor for gracing her film's pre-release event and defended him pushing her on stage. 

The note read, "I want to thank Balakrishna Garu for gracing the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event with his presence. I would like to express that Balakrishna garu and I have always maintained mutual respect for eachother and We share a great friendship from a long time. It was wonderful to share the stage with him again." 

However, the actress' post didn't sit well with her fans, who thought that she is lying and was forced to post this tweet. One of the comments read, "Too late to defend him now." Another user commented, "Forced tweet! that’s okay it’s ur choice!! But deep down inside uk what happened!" Another user wrote, "Perfect way to end this discussion." Another wrote, "this is damage control." Another user commented, "feels like a lie dear." Another wrote, "Too late to defend him now."

Meanwhile, Anjali will be next seen in the action drama film Gangs of Godavari written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya. The film also stars Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, Nassar, and P. Sai Kumar. Gangs of Godavari is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya; co-produced by Venkat Upputuri and Gopichand Innamuri, under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The Telugu language film is all set to hit the theatres today, May 31. 

