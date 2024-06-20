NEET exam row: Paper leak mastermind confesses leaking question paper for Rs 30-32 lakh

On Wednesday, in a major development amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET medical entrance exam, the Union education ministry announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET June 2024 following concerns over its integrity.

Amit Anand, the alleged mastermind of the NEET paper leak case has made shocking revelations. He reportedly confessed to staging the leak of the NEET question paper, one day before the exam, ABP News reported.

Amit Anand revealed that candidates were provided with the leaked question paper and answers one day before the exam so that they could learn the solutions overnight. He revealed that the price for obtaining these question papers ranged from Rs 30-32 lakh.

"I went to meet Junior Engineer Sikandar at the Danapur Municipal Corporation office for some personal work... I told Sikandar that I can leak the paper of any competitive exam and help candidates pass it. Sikandar then told me that he had 4-5 candidates who are preparing for NEET and asked me to help them pass the exam," Amit Anand's confession read, as per ABP News.

"I told him that it would cost Rs 30-32 lakh. Sikandar agreed and said that he will give me 4 candidates," he further said.

On Wednesday, in a major development amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET medical entrance exam, the Union education ministry announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET June 2024 following concerns over its integrity. The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough investigation.

Further reports have been sought from the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit regarding alleged malpractices in Patna. The government emphasized its commitment to maintaining the sanctity of exams and warned of stringent actions against any involved parties.

READ | Weather update: Light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR today, IMD sets date for monsoon onset from..