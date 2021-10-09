Delhi govt to private schools: Ensure teachers, staff get at least one vaccine dose by October 15

Looking at the decline in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to reopen the schools for nursery to class 8, in a phased manner from November 1. However, it is following utmost caution and does not want to take any risks as it involves children.

Taking forward, the Delhi government has directed all private schools in the national capital to ensure that their teaching and non-teaching staff have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before being allowed to attend school. The move by the Delhi government has been welcomed by the Delhi Parents Association (DPA) which said that if not vaccinated, teachers and other staff members can play the role of COVID-19 spreaders.

The Delhi government further stated that if the staff members are not vaccinated with at least one dose they will not be allowed to come to schools and their absence will be treated as being 'on leave', according to officials. The Directorate of Education has asked all private schools to ensure that all teachers and school staff, including transportation staff, should be vaccinated by October 15.

It is necessary to take all effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the country is threatened by the pandemic, said an official. "In view of this, it is imperative that all private schools functioning in Delhi should ensure the vaccination of all their teachers, staff and other supporting staff immediately," the official added.

"We welcome this decision as no one can risk the life of school-going kids as they (teaching, non-teaching staff) can play a role of spreaders. Moreover, to date, no vaccine is available for kids below 18. All the school staff should be vaccinated with both doses," said DPA President Aparajita Gautam.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday notified that all Delhi government employees and teachers not having at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed to attend their offices and workplaces from October 16.