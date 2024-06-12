Virat Kohli achieves unwanted record during IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match

The T20 World Cup 2024 has not been kind to Kohli, with scores of 1, 4, and now 0 in his three innings so far.

Virat Kohli suffered a setback in his T20 International career by recording his second golden duck during the recent match against USA in New York.

This marked his first golden duck in a T20 World Cup tournament. Kohli, opening the innings, fell victim to a delivery by Saurabh Netravalkar, edging the ball to the wicketkeeper and leaving India at 1/1 in pursuit of USA's 111-run target at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli has not enjoyed batting in New York #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hVNC4JfzRj — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 12, 2024

This unfortunate dismissal adds to Kohli's previous golden duck earlier this year against Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

In total, this marks Kohli's sixth duck in T20 International matches.

