IND vs USA: Arshdeep Singh creates history, becomes first Indian bowler in T20 World Cup history to...

Arshdeep's spell featured a range of deliveries that kept the batsmen on their toes, including yorkers and well-disguised slower balls.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has made history by achieving the best bowling figures by an Indian in the T20 World Cup. Arshdeep's exceptional performance came during the Group A match against the USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

He showcased his mastery in T20 bowling, ending with impressive figures of 4-0-9-4. His spell played a crucial role in limiting the USA to a modest 110 for 8, providing India with a significant advantage in the pivotal group stage match.

After winning the toss, the USA chose to bat first. However, they quickly found themselves at a disadvantage as Arshdeep Singh delivered a series of deadly balls. Masterfully utilizing the pitch conditions, he demonstrated exceptional control and precision, making it difficult for the American batsmen to score runs easily. Arshdeep's spell featured a range of deliveries that kept the batsmen on their toes, including yorkers and well-disguised slower balls. His standout moment came when he took two wickets in consecutive balls, shifting the momentum decisively in India's favor.

His bowling figures of 4/9 are the most economical spell by an Indian bowler who has bowled a minimum of four overs.

Previously, Ravichandran Ashwin held the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups with his 4/11 in 3.2 overs against Australia in the 2014 World Cup in Mirpur.

