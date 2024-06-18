'Don't waste your...': Harbhajan Singh makes special request to Gary Kirsten amid Pakistan criticism

In a spirited exchange on social media, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh advised Gary Kirsten to abandon his coaching stint with Pakistan, criticising the team's lack of unity. Kirsten had recently blasted the Pakistani players for their toxic atmosphere during the T20 World Cup, culminating in a dismal first-round exit.

Kirsten, who had taken up the coaching assignment just before the tournament, expressed his dismay at the players' unwillingness to support one another, calling it one of the most disunited teams he has ever coached. Harbhajan urged him to consider returning to coach the Indian cricket team, recalling Kirsten's significant role in India's 2011 World Cup victory.

Harbhajan's comments come amid speculations that former India opener Gautam Gambhir may replace current head coach Rahul Dravid. "Don't waste your time there, Gary. Come back to Coach Team INDIA," Harbhajan posted on social media, praising Kirsten's coaching prowess and his connection with the 2011 World Cup-winning team.

Just yesterday, it was reported that sources told Geo News, that Kirsten expressed concern over the fitness of the Pakistan players and stated that they are not up to the mark.

Kirsten went on to point out that the team's skill level is significantly low compared to their competitors. "Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when," Kirsten said, as quoted from Geo News. Kirsten also revealed that the players don't support each other and they lack unity as well.

Pakistan ended their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday, a dead rubber after India and USA, from Group A, advanced to the Super 8 stage. Placed in Group A, Pakistan endured back-to-back defeats against the co-hosts the USA and then to their bitter rival, India.

