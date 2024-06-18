'Don't waste your...': Harbhajan Singh makes special request to Gary Kirsten amid Pakistan criticism

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man proposes to girlfriend in metro, crowd’s reaction shocks internet

Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir are most cost-conscious in Bollywood: ‘They don’t take fees, instead...'

WI vs AFG: West Indies create history with highest powerplay score in T20 World Cup, break record of..

Rare night-glowing mushroom discovered in Kerala's forests, details here

Avika Gor recalls being sexually harassed by bodyguard in Kazakhstan: ‘If I had the courage…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 groups, team India fixtures, upcoming matches and more

Viral video: Man proposes to girlfriend in metro, crowd’s reaction shocks internet

Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir are most cost-conscious in Bollywood: ‘They don’t take fees, instead...'

7 amazing cave temples around the world

8 animals that can change colors

8 bravest queens in history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir are most cost-conscious in Bollywood: ‘They don’t take fees, instead...'

Avika Gor recalls being sexually harassed by bodyguard in Kazakhstan: ‘If I had the courage…’

Meet star, who earned Rs 1500 as first salary, rejected movies with Shah Rukh, Salman; now charges Rs 12 crore per film

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Don't waste your...': Harbhajan Singh makes special request to Gary Kirsten amid Pakistan criticism

Gary Kirsten, who had taken up the coaching assignment just before the tournament, expressed his dismay at the players' unwillingness to support one another, calling it one of the most disunited teams he has ever coached.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 07:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Don't waste your...': Harbhajan Singh makes special request to Gary Kirsten amid Pakistan criticism
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a spirited exchange on social media, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh advised Gary Kirsten to abandon his coaching stint with Pakistan, criticising the team's lack of unity. Kirsten had recently blasted the Pakistani players for their toxic atmosphere during the T20 World Cup, culminating in a dismal first-round exit.

Kirsten, who had taken up the coaching assignment just before the tournament, expressed his dismay at the players' unwillingness to support one another, calling it one of the most disunited teams he has ever coached. Harbhajan urged him to consider returning to coach the Indian cricket team, recalling Kirsten's significant role in India's 2011 World Cup victory.

Harbhajan's comments come amid speculations that former India opener Gautam Gambhir may replace current head coach Rahul Dravid. "Don't waste your time there, Gary. Come back to Coach Team INDIA," Harbhajan posted on social media, praising Kirsten's coaching prowess and his connection with the 2011 World Cup-winning team.

Just yesterday, it was reported that sources told Geo News, that Kirsten expressed concern over the fitness of the Pakistan players and stated that they are not up to the mark.

Kirsten went on to point out that the team's skill level is significantly low compared to their competitors. "Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when," Kirsten said, as quoted from Geo News. Kirsten also revealed that the players don't support each other and they lack unity as well.

Pakistan ended their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday, a dead rubber after India and USA, from Group A, advanced to the Super 8 stage. Placed in Group A, Pakistan endured back-to-back defeats against the co-hosts the USA and then to their bitter rival, India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | ‘There’s no…’: Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten slams Babar Azam and Co. after T20 World Cup early exit

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nagastra-1: India’s first indigenous suicide drone

Watch video: Days after Mumbai man found human finger in ice cream, woman in Noida finds centipede inside ice cream tub

'Risk of being hacked by...': Elon Musk calls for eliminating EVMs ahead of US elections

‘Spewing nonsense…’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Google’s Gemini and ChatGPT for…

PM Kisan 17th Installment Date 2024: PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore for farmers on..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement