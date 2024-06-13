Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ajit Doval appointed as NSA for third time, PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

'Thought it was...': Mumbai doctor finds human finger in ice cream

Meet woman who was once sacked from job, she is now one of richest self-made women in US, her whopping net worth is…

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Tamil actor Pradeep K Vijayan found dead with head injury at Chennai home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who was once sacked from job, she is now one of richest self-made women in US, her whopping net worth is…

Tamil actor Pradeep K Vijayan found dead with head injury at Chennai home

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Wedding pics of IAS Tina Dabi's sister IAS Ria Dabi

Countries with zero Hindu population

Vitamin B12 deficiency: Foods that you must avoid to prevent, cure this deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Meet actress who was to be next superstar, was slapped by Rekha on set, then quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Meet Army officer's daughter who worked with many superstars, suddenly quit acting for love, moved to US, but..

Hamare Baarah release halted by Supreme Court after Islamophobia charges, judges call trailer 'offensive'

HomeCricket

Cricket

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 27 to be played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bangladesh is set to face off against the Netherlands in the 27th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The highly anticipated game will take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in Arnos Vale, St Vincent on Thursday.

Bangladesh has participated in 2 matches thus far in the series and currently holds the second position on the points table. On the other hand, the Netherlands has also played 2 matches and is currently ranked third on the points table.

The last encounter between these two teams took place during the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. Taskin Ahmed emerged as the standout performer for Bangladesh, scoring an impressive 122 match fantasy points.

This upcoming match promises to be a thrilling showdown between two competitive teams vying for victory in the prestigious T20 World Cup.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated NED vs BAN match is set to take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in Arnos Vale, St Vincent. The game is slated to kick off at 8 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between BAN and NED live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent is known for its balanced nature, offering equal opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers. In the last 20 matches held at this venue, the average 1st innings score has been 105 runs. Teams winning the toss today may choose to bat or bowl based on the current ground conditions.

Weather report

The temperature is forecasted to be approximately 27.54 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels around 70%. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 6.1 meters per second. Cloudy weather is anticipated during the match, which could potentially benefit pacers by providing additional movement opportunities.

Predicted playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

Also read| BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, started own business with Rs 1 lakh which is now worth...

Bulldozer driver vandalises toll plaza in UP after being asked to pay fee, watch viral video here

A Crumbling Axis? Syria-Iran Alliance Strained Amid Greater Israeli Strikes

Top 5 latest earbuds under Rs 1500, only on Amazon

Sanjana Sanghi opens up on privileged visit to UN headquarters, wanting to 'amplify Indian voice' globally | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement