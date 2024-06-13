BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 27 to be played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

Bangladesh is set to face off against the Netherlands in the 27th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The highly anticipated game will take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in Arnos Vale, St Vincent on Thursday.

Bangladesh has participated in 2 matches thus far in the series and currently holds the second position on the points table. On the other hand, the Netherlands has also played 2 matches and is currently ranked third on the points table.

The last encounter between these two teams took place during the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. Taskin Ahmed emerged as the standout performer for Bangladesh, scoring an impressive 122 match fantasy points.

This upcoming match promises to be a thrilling showdown between two competitive teams vying for victory in the prestigious T20 World Cup.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated NED vs BAN match is set to take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in Arnos Vale, St Vincent. The game is slated to kick off at 8 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between BAN and NED live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent is known for its balanced nature, offering equal opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers. In the last 20 matches held at this venue, the average 1st innings score has been 105 runs. Teams winning the toss today may choose to bat or bowl based on the current ground conditions.

Weather report

The temperature is forecasted to be approximately 27.54 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels around 70%. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 6.1 meters per second. Cloudy weather is anticipated during the match, which could potentially benefit pacers by providing additional movement opportunities.

Predicted playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

