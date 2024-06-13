BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Twitter
Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 04:33 PM IST

Bangladesh (BAN) will face off against the Netherlands (NED) in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 13th, at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent. Both teams have won one out of two matches so far in Group D.

In their previous match, Bangladesh played against South Africa, where South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first. South Africa managed to score 113 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs. Bangladesh had a slow start and lost wickets quickly. They could only score 109 runs for the loss of seven wickets, resulting in a four-run loss.

The Netherlands also faced South Africa in their previous match. South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Netherlands scored a total of 103 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Sybrand Engelbrecht was the top scorer with 40 runs off 45 deliveries. South Africa successfully chased the target of 104 runs in 18.5 overs with four wickets in hand. Vivian Kingma and Logan van Beek each took two wickets.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 27th Match, Group D

Date & Time: Jun 13, 10:30 AM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 

BAN vs NED Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Scott Edwards

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Vikramjeet Singh

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Rishad Hossain

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeran, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

My Dream11 team

Litton Das, Scott Edwards, Towhid Hriody, Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Paul van Meekeren

