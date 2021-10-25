Shiba Inu falls two spots after Elon Musk's response to a tweet - Find out more

Everyone is quite aware of Elon Musk's love for tweeting and trolling his rivals on the microblogging platform, Twitter. More recently, he has been tweeting about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Shiba Inu.

His tweets on Bitcoin made the cryptocurrency super popular among the masses that caused an increase in its value. The currency also was made legal in many countries replacing actual money. Can you imagine the value of Elon Musk's tweet?

Now, On October 24, Musk went ahead and answered a simple question on Twitter about the Shiba Inu that surprisingly made it lose its value.

On Monday, the Shiba Inu was gaining by 50% and was almost about to become the 11th largest cryptocurrency in the world until a Shiba Inu Twitter account made the mistake of asking Elon Musk about how many SHIB tokens he owned and his answer was even more surprising since he has been promoting the cryptocurrency all along. He said, "None."

Since Musk's tweet, the Shiba Inu has moved to the 13th spot and with a price of $0.00038 at 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on October 25, the meme coin was down by 1.83 percent from a day earlier.

The Shiba Inu is also known as the 'Dogecoin Killer' and aims to replace the Ethereum-based Doge token.