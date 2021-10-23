Elon Musk takes over Tim Cook in an 'Apple Cloth' tweet - Know the whole story

Entrepreneur and founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk has done it again. Yes, he has managed to successfully troll his rival company Apple on Twitter on their opening of a new store.

On Friday, October 22, Apple CEO, Tim Cook tweeted a picture of their new store, Apple BaÄŸdat Caddesi, in Istanbul. He wrote, "Introducing Apple BaÄŸdat Caddesi, our beautiful new store in Istanbul. We’re glad to be a part of this vibrant community and we can't wait to welcome customers to this spectacular new space."

Take a look at the tweet:

To his surprise, Elon Musk went ahead and commented mocking the brand for their expensive polishing cloth worth Rs 1,900 and wrote, "Come see the Apple Cloth TM."

For the unversed, Apple had recently announced a new range of products from its news series and along with it the brand had also announced a Polishing Cloth that is made of nonabrasive materials and can be purchased in India for Rs 1,900. As per Apple’s official page, the company will start delivering the merchandise between October 28 and November 1 in India.

The tweet has garnered a lot of attention and there are some interesting comments:

Sent from an iPhone pic.twitter.com/3M3WMvkbgt — Fintwit (@fintwit_news) October 22, 2021

At least the Apple cloth although over priced works. Now go back to work on your Full Self Driving which also is over priced but doesn’t work. — Thomas Thornton (@TommyThornton) October 22, 2021

Where is the Tesla Cloth? I’ll pay double the price!!! — Joe (@RealJoseph123) October 22, 2021

Well, some trolled Elon and others, Apple.