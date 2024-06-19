Twitter
This actress' Bollywood debut was hit, she still quit films, left India, regrets decision now

NTA cancels UGC-NET 2024, says integrity of exam compromised

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio beats Airtel, Vi, becomes top telecom company to...

Heatwave in India: Centre orders special units in govt hospitals, asks for priority treatment

Centre approves MSP for 14 kharif crops, farmers to get Rs 35000 crore more

Reliance Jio led the growth in the wireless segment by adding 2.68 million net new subscribers.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 09:57 PM IST

Reliance Industries of Mukesh Ambani has made a presence in several sectors. It also teams up with foreign companies to expand its business across the world. Reliance subsidiary Jio tops in the telecom sector in India. According to Trai's report, the telecom subscriber base in the country has crossed the 1.2 billion user mark for the second time, with Reliance Jio leading the chart in terms of new additions and the total customer base. With this, Jio has outpaced Airtel, Vi and BSNL.

As per Trai's monthly subscriber report, the total telecom subscriber base increased by 0.16 per cent to 1,201.22 million at the end of April from 1,199.28 million in March 2024. The total subscriber base crossed the 1.2 billion mark in May 2017, and touched a record of 1.21 billion in July 2017.

Wireless subscribers continue to dominate the total subscriber base, with 1,165.49 million during the reported month. Reliance Jio led the growth in the wireless segment by adding 2.68 million net new subscribers, taking its total customer base to 472.42 million. It was followed by Bharti Airtel, which added 752 thousand customers, thereby its subscriber base growing to 267.57 million in April 2024.

The huge loss of 1.23 million subscribers by state-owned BSNL and 735 thousand by Vodafone Idea mitigated the growth pace of the wireless segment. MTNL lost 3,702 and Reliance Communications 29 wireless customers in April.

READ | Meet woman who runs Rs 1297 crore company, daughter of billionaire whose net worth is Rs 9170 crore, she is...

Wireline of the fixed line subscribers increased to 34.26 million in April from 33.79 million in March. The growth in the wireline segment was also led by Reliance Jio, with the addition of 355.9 thousand new customers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel, which added 118.8 thousand new subscribers, Tata Teleservices 38,580, Vodafone Idea 8,152, Quadrant 2,950, and Reliance Communications 774.

(With inputs from PTI)

