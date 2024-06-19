Twitter
Meet woman who runs Rs 1297 crore company, daughter of billionaire whose net worth is Rs 9170 crore, she is...

Tara is also an alumnus of the London School of Economics (LSE) where she studied strategy management.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

Meet woman who runs Rs 1297 crore company, daughter of billionaire whose net worth is Rs 9170 crore, she is...
Many women are helping in their family businesses. They play a key role and help achieve record revenue. One such person is Tara Singh Vachani, a well-known businesswoman in India who founded Antara Senior Care and now leads it as executive chairperson. She is also the vice-chairperson of Max India Limited, a Rs 1297 crore market cap company. It is owned by her father Analjit Singh, founder and chairman of Max Group. According to Forbes, Analjit has a real-time net worth of Rs 9170 crore as of June 19.

As the founder of Antara, her vision was to give a new dimension to the Senior Care space in India. Antara is a residential community for senior living. Tara is the youngest daughter of Max Group’s Analjit Singh. She studied politics and south asian studies at the National University of Singapore. Tara is also an alumnus of London School of Economics (LSE) where she studied strategy management. She was a 2020 member of Young Global Leaders, a part of the World Economic Forum.

She is married to Sahil Vachani. The duo have two daughters. Tara is an enthusiastic traveller who enjoys being organized and is a detail-oriented perfectionist. She is also the Managing Trustee of Max India Foundation, a role she is extremely passionate about. Tara is a part of the Governing and Advisory councils of the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women, an alternative MBA programme that aims to empower women through career-led financial independence.

