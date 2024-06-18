Twitter
Meet man who gets Rs 12.50 crore salary, runs Rs 318000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

He has been working for the company since 1990. His basic salary for the year ended March 2024 was Rs 1.62 crore.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 11:23 PM IST

Meet man who gets Rs 12.50 crore salary, runs Rs 318000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata
Big companies in India pay their top leadership management in crores. Such people are often from prestigious colleges like IIT and IIM. With an experience of decades, they manage big brands with ease and take them to new heights. In this article, we will tell you about C K Venkataraman, MD of Titan Company. He is an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus who has been working with the Tata-backed company since 1990. He was promoted to MD of Titan in October 2019. The man has over 30 years of experience in the industry.

For his current role, Venkataraman was paid a total remuneration of Rs 12.50 crore for the financial year 2023-24. This included variable pay at 500 per cent of the annual salary, Titan said in its annual report FY24. His basic salary for the year ended March 2024 was Rs 1.62 crore. He received perquisites and allowances worth Rs 2.69 crore.

The total remuneration for FY24 is an around 8 per cent increase from the Rs 11.44 crore he was paid in FY23. In addition to the above remuneration, during the FY 2023-24, the company granted 46,000 Performance Based Stock Units (PSUs) to Venkataraman PSU Scheme 2023. Venkataraman will lead the Rs 318000 crore market cap company until December 2025.

He grew up in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and did his Bachelor’s in Mathematics. After working for a couple of years, he went on to get his PGDM from IIM Ahmedabad, in 1985. Later in 1990, he joined Titan Company in 1990 as the Advertising Manager and handled various roles including Marketing and Sales for over 14 years in the Watches Division. During his tenure as MD, the consolidated revenue of the company grew from Rs 21,052 crore in FY 2019-20 to Rs 51,084 crore in FY 2023-24.

