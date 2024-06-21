'Can’t stay quiet': Microsoft founder Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda gives first-ever US presidential endorsement, backs..

Melinda French Gates is already one of the biggest philanthropic supporters of gender equity in the United States. She is now poised to put another $12.5 billion toward intractable problems like closing the gender pay gap and increasing women's political participation.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates has given her first-ever US presidential endorsement to Democratic incumbent Joe Biden. Taking to X, Melinda wrote, "Women deserve a leader who cares about the issues they face, " citing Biden’s support for reproductive rights.

Taking to the social media platform X, Melinda Gates wrote, "I’ve never endorsed a presidential candidate before. But this year’s election stands to be so enormously consequential for women and families that, this time, I can’t stay quiet. I will be voting for President Biden."

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donated about $1.8 million in the 2020 election, most of it to Democrats.

The additional funds come as French Gates announced Monday that she was stepping down as co-chair of the Gates Foundation, which she founded with her ex-husband Bill Gates more than 20 years ago. Gates will provide the $12.5 billion as part of an agreement made when they divorced in 2021.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which will change its name to the Gates Foundation, is one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the world. As of December 2023, its endowment was $75.2 billion, thanks to donations from Gates and the billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

