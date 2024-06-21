Twitter
Business

'Can’t stay quiet': Microsoft founder Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda gives first-ever US presidential endorsement, backs..

Melinda French Gates is already one of the biggest philanthropic supporters of gender equity in the United States. She is now poised to put another $12.5 billion toward intractable problems like closing the gender pay gap and increasing women's political participation.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 21, 2024, 09:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Microsoft founder Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates has given her first-ever US presidential endorsement to Democratic incumbent Joe Biden. Taking to X, Melinda wrote, "Women deserve a leader who cares about the issues they face, " citing Biden’s support for reproductive rights.

Taking to the social media platform X, Melinda Gates wrote, "I’ve never endorsed a presidential candidate before. But this year’s election stands to be so enormously consequential for women and families that, this time, I can’t stay quiet. I will be voting for President Biden."

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donated about $1.8 million in the 2020 election, most of it to Democrats.

Melinda French Gates is already one of the biggest philanthropic supporters of gender equity in the United States. She is now poised to put another $12.5 billion toward intractable problems like closing the gender pay gap and increasing women's political participation, her grantees hope.

The additional funds come as French Gates announced Monday that she was stepping down as co-chair of the Gates Foundation, which she founded with her ex-husband Bill Gates more than 20 years ago. Gates will provide the $12.5 billion as part of an agreement made when they divorced in 2021.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which will change its name to the Gates Foundation, is one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the world. As of December 2023, its endowment was $75.2 billion, thanks to donations from Gates and the billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

READ | 'We've made it abundantly clear...': US responds to Israeli PM Netanyahu's criticism amid Gaza tensions

