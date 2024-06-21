'We've made it abundantly clear...': US responds to Israeli PM Netanyahu's criticism amid Gaza tensions

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Release of Junaid Khan's Maharaj delayed further by court, petitioner calls original libel case judgement blasphemous

Watch: Rare albino alligator enjoys back scrubbing with toothbrush, adorable video goes viral

Ola Electric gets green signal from SEBI for Rs 55000000000 IPO, to become India’s first…

'BJP has always...': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after Patna HC scraps Bihar government's quota hike

Watch: Shatrughan Sinha squashes reports of being upset with Sonakshi, Zaheer's wedding, poses with to-be son-in-law

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Rare albino alligator enjoys back scrubbing with toothbrush, adorable video goes viral

Anurag Kashyap recalls being called out by daughter Aaliyah for praising Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'She hated...'

International Yoga Day 2024: Who was BKS Iyengar, who taught yoga to world?

Price of milk in Pakistan

Sania Mirza's big announcement

8 stunning images of space shared by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Release of Junaid Khan's Maharaj delayed further by court, petitioner calls original libel case judgement blasphemous

Watch: Shatrughan Sinha squashes reports of being upset with Sonakshi, Zaheer's wedding, poses with to-be son-in-law

Anurag Kashyap recalls being called out by daughter Aaliyah for praising Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'She hated...'

HomeWorld

World

'We've made it abundantly clear...': US responds to Israeli PM Netanyahu's criticism amid Gaza tensions

In a rare account of normally private diplomatic conversations, PM Netanyahu also said he told Blinken that it was "inconceivable" that in the past few months, Washington was withholding weapons and ammunition to Israel.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 21, 2024, 06:51 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'We've made it abundantly clear...': US responds to Israeli PM Netanyahu's criticism amid Gaza tensions
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The White House expressed deep disappointment over criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the United States on Thursday amid tensions between the two allies over Israel's war in Gaza. 

The White House response came as national security adviser Jake Sullivan held meetings with Netanyahu's top two aides to discuss the Gaza conflict and other issues. Similar talks were expected between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Israelis.

Netanyahu on Tuesday issued an English-language video in which he said Blinken had assured him that the Biden administration was working to lift restrictions on arms deliveries to Israel, an exchange the top US diplomat declined to confirm. In a rare account of normally private diplomatic conversations, Netanyahu also said he told Blinken that it was "inconceivable" that in the past few months, Washington was withholding weapons and ammunition to Israel.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby addressed the comments in a briefing with reporters, saying the US had directly expressed displeasure to Israel. 

"I think we've made it abundantly clear to our Israeli counterparts through various vehicles our deep disappointment in the statements expressed in that video and our concerns over the accuracy of the statements made," Kirby said.

"The idea that we had somehow stopped helping Israel with their self-defense needs is absolutely not accurate," he said. Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Ron Dermer, Israel's minister for strategic affairs, spoke with Sullivan as a larger, more formal "strategic dialogue" meeting was being rescheduled, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Blinken said weapons shipments - with the exception of one with large bombs - were moving as usual given Israel faced security threats beyond Gaza, including from Hezbollah and Iran. He declined to comment on his private exchange with Netanyahu during a news conference on Tuesday. 

"There is one shipment of high payload munitions that we have put under review and that remains under review. That's not a bottleneck. That's a policy review," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The United States in May paused a shipment of 2,000-pound and 500-pound bombs due to concern over the impact they could have in densely populated areas but Israel was still due to get billions of dollars worth of US weaponry. Scrutiny on Israel's conduct in its military operation in Gaza has increased as the Palestinian death toll from the war has soared to above 37,000, according to health officials in the Hamas-run enclave, and reduced Gaza to a wasteland.

The war started when Palestinian Hamas militants stormed across the border and attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Biden in April warned Israel that the US would stop supplying it weapons if Israeli forces make a major invasion of Rafah, a city in southern Gaza that is the last refuge for many displaced by the war.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anurag Kashyap recalls being called out by daughter Aaliyah for praising Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'She hated...'

Over 500 Hajj pilgrims die amid scorching heat in Mecca, temperatures cross 50 degree celsius: Report

T20 World Cup 2024: Salt, Bairstow secure easy win for England against West Indies

CBI registers FIR over alleged irregularities in UGC-NET paper leak case

Shraddha Kapoor finally confirms she is dating Rahul Mody with mushy post on Instagram: 'Dil rakhle...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement