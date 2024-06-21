Twitter
Bollywood

Watch: Shatrughan Sinha squashes reports of being upset with Sonakshi, Zaheer's wedding, poses with to-be son-in-law

Shatrughan Sinha poses with to-be son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal ahead of his wedding with Sonakshi Sinha.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 21, 2024, 07:30 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Shatrughan Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 23. There were reports of Shatrughan Sinha being upset with the wedding, however, the veteran actor and politician has now squashed any such report as he stepped out with his to-be son-in-law before the wedding. 

On Thursday, one of the paparazzi took to its Instagram account and shared a video showing Zaheer Iqbal and Shatrughan Sinha sharing smiles, posing with each other for the paps. While Zaheer was seen dressed in casuals, a black t-shirt, and blue jeans, Shatrughan Sinha was seen wearing a purple kurta with a Nehru jacket. 

Shatrughan Sinha was also seen in celebration mode, enjoying at a five-star hotel ahead of his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding. After denying any information about his daughter's wedding, recently, the veteran actor finally broke his silence on if he is going to attend his daughter's wedding or not and said, "Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I?"

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's haldi ceremony is set to take place today, June 21. The couple has opted for an intimate ceremony with less than 50 guests in attendance and minimal decor. The source told the portal, "The haldi function will happen at Sonakshi’s new home in Bandra that she bought recently after leaving her parents’ house. It will be a tight setting with only close friends and family, and less than 50 people have been invited for the function, and that’s why they opted for Sona’s house as the venue." The couple will be tying the knot on June 23 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the movie Kakuda, which is a horror-comedy also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. The film is scheduled to be directly released on OTT, however, the release date of the same is yet to be announced.

