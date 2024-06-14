This film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan did it for money, made history, became first Indian film to..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vet monitors lion's heart rate using Apple watch, video goes viral

NEET 2024 re-exam notification released, exam to be conducted on...

Bihar NET-UG Paper Leak: Burnt papers, post-dated cheques, Rs 32 lakh, why is NTA silent over these?

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu or Infosys founder Narayana Murthy: Whose grandson is richer?

Kannada actor Darshan, aides served biryani in jail after arrest in murder case? Bengaluru police says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vet monitors lion's heart rate using Apple watch, video goes viral

NEET 2024 re-exam notification released, exam to be conducted on...

Bihar NET-UG Paper Leak: Burnt papers, post-dated cheques, Rs 32 lakh, why is NTA silent over these?

Before Kalki 2898 AD, 6 films where Amitabh Bachchan played a superhuman

8 Indian foods banned abroad

8 most intelligent Mughal queens

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Kannada actor Darshan, aides served biryani in jail after arrest in murder case? Bengaluru police says...

This film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan did it for money, made history, became first Indian film to..

Bombay High Court slams Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar makers for ‘targeting’ Karan Johar, restrains release till…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan did it for money, made history, became first Indian film to..

You will be surprised to know that Salman Khan's role in 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' was first offered by Sooraj Barjatya to Aamir Khan especially because of his innocent-looking face.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan did it for money, made history, became first Indian film to..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

If someone wants to succeed in Bollywood, luck is considered as important a factor as hard work. While some people take only one film to become a superstar, other actors' careers remain flop despite giving many superhit films. Sometimes an actor accepts a role rejected by their competition and it is with this that they make history. Such is the story of a big superhit film offered to Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. 

We are talking about the 1994 superhit film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'. Written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, this film changed Salman Khan's fortunes after it was released. The film became the biggest blockbuster of the modern era. 

You will be surprised to know that Salman Khan's role in 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' was first offered by Sooraj Barjatya to Aamir Khan especially because of his innocent-looking face. 

Sooraj Barjatya went to Aamir Khan with the offer of this film but the actor did not find the script of the film appealing, so he refused to play the role of Prem. After this Sooraj Barjatya approached Salman Khan. 

At this time, Salman Khan was going through a bad phase in his career and was reportedly struggling financially which is why he said yes to the film. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' went on to become such a superhit that it created history at the box office and revived Salman Khan's career. 

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' was the first film to gross over Rs 1 billion (Rs 100 crore) in India, and when adjusted for inflation, is the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1990s and also one of the highest-earning Bollywood films ever.

READ | 'Want to show it...': Radhika Merchant's dress for Ambani cruise bash has a special Anant Ambani connection

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh keep Super 8 hopes alive with 25-run win over Netherlands

Meet Bollywood star who owns India's third largest beer brand, beat Vijay Mallya's UB; gives Rs 100 crore annually to...

Meet star who charges Rs 1.5 crore for 10 minutes, owns private island; it’s not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir

Adani Group makes massive Rs 104220000000 purchase, it has now acquired…

Paramount Global, Skydance's Rs 66,800-crore merger falls apart as billionaire chairperson abruptly stops negotiations

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement