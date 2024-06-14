This film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan did it for money, made history, became first Indian film to..

If someone wants to succeed in Bollywood, luck is considered as important a factor as hard work. While some people take only one film to become a superstar, other actors' careers remain flop despite giving many superhit films. Sometimes an actor accepts a role rejected by their competition and it is with this that they make history. Such is the story of a big superhit film offered to Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

We are talking about the 1994 superhit film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'. Written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, this film changed Salman Khan's fortunes after it was released. The film became the biggest blockbuster of the modern era.

You will be surprised to know that Salman Khan's role in 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' was first offered by Sooraj Barjatya to Aamir Khan especially because of his innocent-looking face.

Sooraj Barjatya went to Aamir Khan with the offer of this film but the actor did not find the script of the film appealing, so he refused to play the role of Prem. After this Sooraj Barjatya approached Salman Khan.

At this time, Salman Khan was going through a bad phase in his career and was reportedly struggling financially which is why he said yes to the film. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' went on to become such a superhit that it created history at the box office and revived Salman Khan's career.

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' was the first film to gross over Rs 1 billion (Rs 100 crore) in India, and when adjusted for inflation, is the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1990s and also one of the highest-earning Bollywood films ever.

