Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet son of India's richest billionaire in food and beverage sector, he works in Rs 182000 crore company as...

This actress refused to become Kapoor family's bahu, rejected superstar's proposal, felt heartbroken because...

Holi 2024: 5 mouth-watering traditional dishes to spice up your festivities

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Holi 2024: How the festival of colours is celebrated across India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet son of India's richest billionaire in food and beverage sector, he works in Rs 182000 crore company as...

This actress refused to become Kapoor family's bahu, rejected superstar's proposal, felt heartbroken because...

Holi 2024: 5 mouth-watering traditional dishes to spice up your festivities

7 forgotten beauty queens-turned-Bollywood actresses 

Ajwain water for lowering high cholesterol: 7 health benefits of carom seeds

10 foods that boost your immune system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

This actress refused to become Kapoor family's bahu, rejected superstar's proposal, felt heartbroken because...

Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Madgaon Express public review: Netizens hail Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, call film 'rebirth of comedy in Bollywood'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress refused to become Kapoor family's bahu, rejected superstar's proposal, felt heartbroken because...

Veteran actress Mumtaz refused to marry Shammi Kapoor at the age of 17, and she publicly disclosed the reason behind her refusal.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 04:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
The actress who refused to become the Kapoor family's bahu (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Kapoor family is one of the most influential film families in Bollywood. Becoming a daughter-in-law of the first film family of Bollywood is a matter of pride. However, there was an actress who loved one of the stars from the Kapoors, but she refused to marry him. This star was romantically involved with one of the superstars of the 60s, and their love affair wasn't hidden from anyone. These actors instantly hit from their first film and the actress admitted in the media that she deeply loved this Kapoor prince. However, one condition ended their love. The actress refused to marry him and the couple parted ways.  

The actress who refused to be Kapoor Khandaan's bahu is...

Mumtaz. Yes, the superstar of the early 70s started dating the late Shammi Kapoor (Raj Kapoor's younger brother) after their first film Brahmachari. Mumtaz had a huge crush on Shammi Kapoor even before she joined the film industry. Reportedly when a young Mumtaz saw Shammi filming a song on the sets of a film, she instantly expressed her desire to marry him before her sister Malika. Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor's love affair became one of the most-discussed affairs. Years later, Junglee actor proposed her to marry, but she rejected his proposal, leading to heartbreak. 

Why Mumtaz rejected Shammi Kapoor's proposal 

Mumtaz admitted that when Shammi proposed to her she was only 17 years old, and she had the ambition of making a career in Bollywood. After Shammi Kapoor proposed to Mumtaz, he also told her that she would have to give up films, as women in Kapoor's family don't work in films. This condition miffed Mumtaz and she rejected his proposal. In an interview with Zoom, Mumtaz revealed, "I told him I couldn’t marry him because I wanted to work and fulfil my dreams. I didn’t want to be a homemaker, taking care of his children and managing the household. He was angry and told me, ‘If you would have truly loved me, you would’ve accepted my proposal and left working in films. You only pretend to love me because you wanted to score big films opposite me.’ This left me completely heartbroken." Despite the breakup, Mumtaz remained cordial with Shammi, and she was there in his last days.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

READ: Meet actress who earned Rs 37 per day, worked in B-grade films, became superstar, but had to quit at her peak when..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who gave away Rs 2500 crore wealth to marry a common man, she is daughter of…

Meet actor, who quit school, begged on Delhi streets, 5-second role in Rs 700-crore film changed his life, now owns...

Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

Meet actor with only 1 hit in 9 years, worked at phone booth for just Rs 500 a month, is now worth Rs 300 crore

This company got Rs 14400 crore Mumbai project month after buying electoral bonds worth Rs 140 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement