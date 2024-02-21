Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who earned Rs 37 per day, worked in B-grade films, became superstar, but had to quit at her peak when...

Mumtaz started her career at a very young age to support her family, and she worked as an extra, for which she used to get Rs 37 per day.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 07:11 PM IST

We all enjoy watching a masala entertainer or an inspiring tale on the big screen. However, there are few personalities whose real life is as interesting as a feature film. Today we will discuss an actress of her time, who started her career at a very young age and had humble beginnings, from a child artist to a junior artist, to a superstar, Mumtaz's life journey is inspiring and entertaining. 

Mumtaz started her career to support her family 

Born on July 31, 1947, in Bombay, Mumtaz was just 5 when she first appeared as a child artist in Sanskar (1952). The actress was introduced as baby Mumu, fondly called by her parents - father Abdul Saleem Askari and mother, actress Shadi Habib Agha aka Naaz, both of Iranian origin but settled in Bombay. Reportedly, Abdul and Naaz got divorced when she was one. After the separation, Mumtaz moved to her maternal home, and to support her family, she and her sister decided to work as an extra. 

Mumtaz's first salary was just...

As per a report by Angelfire, Mumtaz started appearing in group scenes and worked as an extra. She used to earn Rs Rs. 37 per day. At the age of 7, Mumtaz starred in Yasmin (1955) and then later also appeared in Lajwanti (1958), Sone Ki Chidiya (1958) and Stree (1961). 

Despite working with an A-lister, Mumtaz worked in B-grade and C-grade films

As an adult, Mumtaz's first film as an adult was opposite Dara Singh in Faulad (1963). In an interview, Mumtaz said, “To a certain extent, I can say I owe my career to Dara Singh because after doing films with him, I started getting good offers. I have very high regard for him.” Despite working with Dara Singh, Mumtaz reportedly worked as the heroine of B and C-grade movies, such as Jawan Mard, Hercules, Samson, and Tarzan comes to Delhi.

Mumtaz- The actress who became an unstoppable force with Rajesh Khanna

In the second phase of her career, Mumtaz got the roles of supporting actress in Kaajal, Khandaan, Sawan ki Ghata, Hamraaz and Mere Sanam the coveted A-grade family movies. Mumtaz established herself as a heroine of A-grade big films with the success of Brahmchari. 

Mumtaz with Rajesh Khanna (Image source: Twitter)

Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna started their journey with Do Raaste, which became a blockbuster. Mumtaz and Rajesh went on to star in seven other films- Bandhan, Sachaa Jhutha, Dushmun, Apna Desh, Roti, Aap Ki Kasam, and Prem Kahani, and all of them were blockbusters. Mumtaz also starred in several other blockbusters and became one of the top heroines of Bollywood. 

Mumtaz quit films at the peak of her career? 

At 27, Mumtaz got married to millionaire businessman Mayur Madhwani in 1974 and quit the industry, completing her pending projects.

Mumtaz with Mayur Madhwani (Image source: Twitter)

After her marriage, she moved to Mombasa with her husband and later to London. Mumtaz has Mayur has two daughters, Natasha and Tanya. Mumtaz tried to make her comeback with Aandhiyan (1990), but it went unnoticed

Mumtaz is a relative of this Khan? 

One of the recent photos of Mumtaz (Image source: Twitter)

Mumtaz is the mother-in-law of Fardeen Khan. Feroz Khan's son married Mumtaz's daughter Natasha in 2006. She has also become a grandmother to Fardeen's daughter and son. Mumtaz is currently residing in London, and she comes to India often. 

