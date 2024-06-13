Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite leaked; venue, time revealed: 'The rumours were true'

The wedding invite of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal has been leaked on social media.

Recently, there were reports of Sonakshi Sinha getting married to longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony on June 23. However, seems like all the rumours were true as the couple's audio wedding invite got leaked on social media revealing the details about the wedding.

On Thursday, a Reddit user shared Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's digital wedding invite. The invitation plays a voice message from the couple. The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with the headline, "We are making it official finally. The rumours were true so come celebrate with us at Bastian At the Top on 23rd June 2024, 8:00 pm onwards.” It features the couple hugging each other in a snow-covered setting with Zaheer kissing Sonakshi on her cheeks. The couple humorously asks guests to avoid wearing red and adhere to the formal and festive dress code. The couple also asked guests to avoid wearing red and adhere to the formal and festive dress code.

In the audio wedding invite, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared their excitement about celebrating their 7-year long relationship and said, "To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos (detective) friends and family who have managed to land on this page, hi! For the last seven years that we have been together, all the joy, love, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us this moment. The moment where we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend. To being each other's definite and official husband and wife. Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you're doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us."

Earlier, in a conversation with iDiva, Sonakshi Sinha talked about the people continuously asking about her relationship and marriage plans said, "Earlier, in a conversation with IDiva, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about the wedding rumours and said, "Firstly, it's nobody's business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don't know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn't bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?”

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha's father Shatrughan Sinha denied being informed about the wedding and even her brother Luv Sinha refused to talk about the reports of Sonkashi and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Netizens also reacted to the wedding invite, and called it cute. One of the comments read, "They have been together for 7 years???!!!! They sound happy and content." Another user wrote, "The qr code voice note was so cute OMG!!!!!" Another comment read, "This is cute … plus the dress code ( wear anything other than red .. Ambani’s learn something)."

