Are Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal already married? Actress' close friend says, 'there is not going to be...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

TS TET Result 2024: Telangana TET results declared, check direct link, pass percentage

Vegetable prices skyrocket across India; Onion, potato get costlier by...

J-K: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in Kathua district two days after Reasi attack

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Elon Musk had sex with former intern, asked SpaceX employee to have his babies: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-fame Sanjay Gandhi says he has no money to pay rent: 'I am on verge of...'

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

After Abida Parveen-Atif Aslam together on stage, UAE all set to welcome Enrique Iglesias on this date

10 deepest places on Earth that will give you chills

Avoid drinking water after eating watermelon, here's why

Here's how many crores Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan have charged for Kalki 2898 AD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Meet superstar who was in live-in with co-star while married, wife dragged him to court, married Russian model after...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Are Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal already married? Actress' close friend says, 'there is not going to be...'

Sonakshi Sinha's close friend has this to say about actress' wedding reports with Zaheer Iqbal.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Are Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal already married? Actress' close friend says, 'there is not going to be...'
Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Reports of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal have been doing rounds on social media. The couple has still not reacted to the reports and the actress' parents said that they have no information about the wedding. However, now, the actress' close friend claims that there will be a reception on June 23. 

Sonakshi Sinha's close friend told Zoom that they received an invitation for a party and not the wedding and further claimed that the couple had already gone through a registered marriage and said, "I have received an invitation to celebrate with the couple on the evening of June 23. But there is no mention of an actual wedding. From what I know, they have already gone through a registered marriage or may do so on the morning of June 23. But there is not going to be any elaborate wedding as such on the evening of June 23, just a party."

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha's father Shatrughan Sinha reacted to the wedding rumours and told Zoom, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it. Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (I know as much about this as what the media has told me). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always."

He further admitted being in the dark like everyone else and said, "I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (these days, children don't seek permission from parents, they just inform). We are waiting to be informed." 

Meanwhile, According to reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer crossed paths at a party hosted by Salman Khan. Later, their friendship slowly turned into love for each other. The couple is reportedly dating for 2 years now. Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today, Zaheer also addressed dating rumors with Sonakshi, and said, “If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Miss India finalist who left modelling to crack UPSC in 1st try with self-study, but chose not to be IAS due to...

Amazon Top Picks: 5 stylish scarves every women will love

Kartik Aaryan breaks his silence on fallout with Karan Johar, exit from Dostana 2: 'I was silent when...'

BJP Odisha Legislature Party to meet today to elect state's new CM

IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement