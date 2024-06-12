Are Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal already married? Actress' close friend says, 'there is not going to be...'

Sonakshi Sinha's close friend has this to say about actress' wedding reports with Zaheer Iqbal.

Reports of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal have been doing rounds on social media. The couple has still not reacted to the reports and the actress' parents said that they have no information about the wedding. However, now, the actress' close friend claims that there will be a reception on June 23.

Sonakshi Sinha's close friend told Zoom that they received an invitation for a party and not the wedding and further claimed that the couple had already gone through a registered marriage and said, "I have received an invitation to celebrate with the couple on the evening of June 23. But there is no mention of an actual wedding. From what I know, they have already gone through a registered marriage or may do so on the morning of June 23. But there is not going to be any elaborate wedding as such on the evening of June 23, just a party."

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha's father Shatrughan Sinha reacted to the wedding rumours and told Zoom, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it. Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (I know as much about this as what the media has told me). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always."

He further admitted being in the dark like everyone else and said, "I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (these days, children don't seek permission from parents, they just inform). We are waiting to be informed."

Meanwhile, According to reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer crossed paths at a party hosted by Salman Khan. Later, their friendship slowly turned into love for each other. The couple is reportedly dating for 2 years now. Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today, Zaheer also addressed dating rumors with Sonakshi, and said, “If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you.”

