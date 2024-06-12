Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian genius, who once lived in a small house, now has Rs 8400 crore net worth, his work is...

Kuwait: At least 41 people, including five Indians, killed in building fire

Watch: Kevin Spacey breaks down over financial debts amid sexual assault trials, says 'my house is being sold'

The Boys season 4 review: TV's most violent, gory superhero show gets even more shocking and politically charged

Chandrababu Naidu makes heroic return to Andhra Pradesh politics, becomes 4th time CM with Pawan Kalyan as his deputy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Kevin Spacey breaks down over financial debts amid sexual assault trials, says 'my house is being sold'

The Boys season 4 review: TV's most violent, gory superhero show gets even more shocking and politically charged

Meet superstar who Dharmendra, Govinda's mother rejected as daughter-in-law, later became second wife of..

10 deepest places on Earth that will give you chills

Avoid drinking water after eating watermelon, here's why

Here's how many crores Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan have charged for Kalki 2898 AD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

The Boys season 4 review: TV's most violent, gory superhero show gets even more shocking and politically charged

Meet superstar who Dharmendra, Govinda's mother rejected as daughter-in-law, later became second wife of..

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet superstar who Dharmendra, Govinda's mother rejected as daughter-in-law, later became second wife of..

Neelam Kothari worked with many films opposite Govinda. There were also rumours of their affair, however, reportedly, it was Govinda's mother who had refused to accept the relationship.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 03:00 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet superstar who Dharmendra, Govinda's mother rejected as daughter-in-law, later became second wife of..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the 80s and 90s, many Bollywood actresses became superstars and won the hearts of the audience with their grace and beauty. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who remained one of the top actresses of Bollywood for many years. She was well-liked for her chemistry with Govinda with whom she gave many superhit films. 

We are talking about Neelam Kothari who is famous to this date for dancing with Govinda to 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' and playing Salman Khan's sister 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. Neelam Kothari worked with many films opposite Govinda. There were also rumours of their affair, however, reportedly, it was Govinda's mother who had refused to accept the relationship.  

Neelam Kothari was also in a relationship with Bobby Deol. They were dating even before he made his acting debut in 1995 with 'Barsaat'. During that time, there were rumours that Dharmendra, Bobby Deol's father, did not want his son to marry a Bollywood actress and so the couple broke up. It was years later that Neelam Kothari claimed that it was not family that broke them up.

In 2000, Neelam Kothari found love and married Rishi Sethia, the son of a businessman from the UK. The marriage, however, did not last for long. 

Neelam Kothari then married Samir Soni in 2011. In 2013, they adopted a daughter and named her Ahana. Before marrying Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni was married to Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar. The couple was married for six months before they divorced.

READ | Nita Ambani wears emerald-diamond necklace for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash, its price is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kalki 2898 AD: Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati shower praise on trailer of Prabhas, Amitabh-starrer

Interlocking fates: What does Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif want from China vis-à-vis India?

Anil Ambani scripting massive comeback, Rs 8000000000 debt repaid by Reliance firm, it is now…

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden found guilty of lying about drug use to buy gun

Reasi terror attack: 10 pilgrims killed, several injured, NIA reaches J&K to coordinate with local police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement