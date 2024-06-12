Meet superstar who Dharmendra, Govinda's mother rejected as daughter-in-law, later became second wife of..

In the 80s and 90s, many Bollywood actresses became superstars and won the hearts of the audience with their grace and beauty. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who remained one of the top actresses of Bollywood for many years. She was well-liked for her chemistry with Govinda with whom she gave many superhit films.

We are talking about Neelam Kothari who is famous to this date for dancing with Govinda to 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' and playing Salman Khan's sister 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. Neelam Kothari worked with many films opposite Govinda. There were also rumours of their affair, however, reportedly, it was Govinda's mother who had refused to accept the relationship.

Neelam Kothari was also in a relationship with Bobby Deol. They were dating even before he made his acting debut in 1995 with 'Barsaat'. During that time, there were rumours that Dharmendra, Bobby Deol's father, did not want his son to marry a Bollywood actress and so the couple broke up. It was years later that Neelam Kothari claimed that it was not family that broke them up.

In 2000, Neelam Kothari found love and married Rishi Sethia, the son of a businessman from the UK. The marriage, however, did not last for long.

Neelam Kothari then married Samir Soni in 2011. In 2013, they adopted a daughter and named her Ahana. Before marrying Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni was married to Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar. The couple was married for six months before they divorced.

